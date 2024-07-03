Vipul Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.7
15.86
35.77
157.14
7.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.7
15.86
35.77
157.14
7.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.2
2.73
214.05
13.54
2.34
Total Income
18.9
18.59
249.83
170.68
9.81
Total Expenditure
10.92
12.48
23.17
78.29
10.69
PBIDT
7.98
6.11
226.66
92.4
-0.88
Interest
6.14
3.61
-3.27
10.26
6.57
PBDT
1.84
2.5
229.93
82.14
-7.45
Depreciation
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.71
0.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.25
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
26.27
18.25
8.91
Reported Profit After Tax
1.14
1.81
202.72
63.18
-17.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.14
1.81
202.72
63.18
-17.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-2.43
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.14
1.81
205.15
63.18
-17.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.1
0.15
16.9
5.27
-1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.1
12
12
12
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.82
38.52
633.65
58.8
-11.78
PBDTM(%)
11.71
15.76
642.8
52.27
-99.73
PATM(%)
7.26
11.41
566.73
40.2
-228.64
