Vipul Ltd Quarterly Results

21.45
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.7

15.86

35.77

157.14

7.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.7

15.86

35.77

157.14

7.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.2

2.73

214.05

13.54

2.34

Total Income

18.9

18.59

249.83

170.68

9.81

Total Expenditure

10.92

12.48

23.17

78.29

10.69

PBIDT

7.98

6.11

226.66

92.4

-0.88

Interest

6.14

3.61

-3.27

10.26

6.57

PBDT

1.84

2.5

229.93

82.14

-7.45

Depreciation

0.69

0.69

0.69

0.71

0.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.25

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

26.27

18.25

8.91

Reported Profit After Tax

1.14

1.81

202.72

63.18

-17.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.14

1.81

202.72

63.18

-17.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-2.43

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.14

1.81

205.15

63.18

-17.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.1

0.15

16.9

5.27

-1.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.1

12

12

12

12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

50.82

38.52

633.65

58.8

-11.78

PBDTM(%)

11.71

15.76

642.8

52.27

-99.73

PATM(%)

7.26

11.41

566.73

40.2

-228.64

