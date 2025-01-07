Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.67
160.97
269.16
226.39
yoy growth (%)
-77.83
-40.19
18.89
26.7
Raw materials
8.62
37.2
126.5
10.74
As % of sales
24.18
23.11
47
4.74
Employee costs
-8.72
-14.3
-19.01
-17.77
As % of sales
24.45
8.88
7.06
7.85
Other costs
-87.41
-209.51
-345.52
-198.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
245.02
130.15
128.36
87.72
Operating profit
-51.83
-25.64
31.13
20.75
OPM
-145.29
-15.92
11.56
9.16
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.8
-1.22
-1.15
Interest expense
-25.51
-29.09
-31.5
-25.25
Other income
10.99
24.46
7.23
5.37
Profit before tax
-66.89
-31.07
5.64
-0.27
Taxes
17.54
3.64
-3.14
-0.4
Tax rate
-26.23
-11.73
-55.66
149.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-49.34
-27.42
2.5
-0.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-49.34
-27.42
2.5
-0.67
yoy growth (%)
79.9
-1,196.31
-468.8
-158.92
NPM
-138.33
-17.04
0.92
-0.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.