Vipul Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.45
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.67

160.97

269.16

226.39

yoy growth (%)

-77.83

-40.19

18.89

26.7

Raw materials

8.62

37.2

126.5

10.74

As % of sales

24.18

23.11

47

4.74

Employee costs

-8.72

-14.3

-19.01

-17.77

As % of sales

24.45

8.88

7.06

7.85

Other costs

-87.41

-209.51

-345.52

-198.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

245.02

130.15

128.36

87.72

Operating profit

-51.83

-25.64

31.13

20.75

OPM

-145.29

-15.92

11.56

9.16

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.8

-1.22

-1.15

Interest expense

-25.51

-29.09

-31.5

-25.25

Other income

10.99

24.46

7.23

5.37

Profit before tax

-66.89

-31.07

5.64

-0.27

Taxes

17.54

3.64

-3.14

-0.4

Tax rate

-26.23

-11.73

-55.66

149.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-49.34

-27.42

2.5

-0.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-49.34

-27.42

2.5

-0.67

yoy growth (%)

79.9

-1,196.31

-468.8

-158.92

NPM

-138.33

-17.04

0.92

-0.29

