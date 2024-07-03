Vipul Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
170.71
66.8
111.6
20.42
154.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
170.71
66.8
111.6
20.42
154.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.99
6.25
4.51
6.15
19.91
Total Income
188.71
73.05
116.11
26.58
174.68
Total Expenditure
101.37
140.62
126.93
59.57
158.14
PBIDT
87.34
-67.57
-10.82
-32.99
16.54
Interest
27.34
31.79
21.63
24.53
24.16
PBDT
60
-99.36
-32.44
-57.52
-7.62
Depreciation
2.06
2.1
2.4
2.67
3.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
8.95
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
27.16
0
-7.05
-13.5
1.58
Reported Profit After Tax
30.78
-110.41
-27.79
-46.68
-12.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.78
-110.41
-27.79
-46.68
-12.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-86.01
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
30.78
-24.4
-27.79
-46.68
-12.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.57
-9.2
-2.32
-3.89
-1.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12
12
12
12
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.16
-101.15
-9.69
-161.55
10.68
PBDTM(%)
35.14
-148.74
-29.06
-281.68
-4.92
PATM(%)
18.03
-165.28
-24.9
-228.59
-7.99
