Vipul Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.02
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

170.71

66.8

111.6

20.42

154.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

170.71

66.8

111.6

20.42

154.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.99

6.25

4.51

6.15

19.91

Total Income

188.71

73.05

116.11

26.58

174.68

Total Expenditure

101.37

140.62

126.93

59.57

158.14

PBIDT

87.34

-67.57

-10.82

-32.99

16.54

Interest

27.34

31.79

21.63

24.53

24.16

PBDT

60

-99.36

-32.44

-57.52

-7.62

Depreciation

2.06

2.1

2.4

2.67

3.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

8.95

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

27.16

0

-7.05

-13.5

1.58

Reported Profit After Tax

30.78

-110.41

-27.79

-46.68

-12.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

30.78

-110.41

-27.79

-46.68

-12.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-86.01

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

30.78

-24.4

-27.79

-46.68

-12.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.57

-9.2

-2.32

-3.89

-1.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12

12

12

12

12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

51.16

-101.15

-9.69

-161.55

10.68

PBDTM(%)

35.14

-148.74

-29.06

-281.68

-4.92

PATM(%)

18.03

-165.28

-24.9

-228.59

-7.99

