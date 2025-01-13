Vipul Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.27
93.52
288
315.38
Net Worth
353.27
105.52
300
327.38
Minority Interest
Debt
173.02
239.04
576.26
606.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
526.29
344.56
876.26
933.97
Fixed Assets
3.51
3.01
3.21
3.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.13
11.13
23.63
23.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
44.69
44.8
37.92
Networking Capital
463.33
267.12
763.31
810.97
Inventories
406.17
400.47
575.25
649.73
Inventory Days
6,647.75
Sundry Debtors
248.21
124.42
322.96
331.64
Debtor Days
3,393.19
Other Current Assets
535.58
499.06
572.3
527.66
Sundry Creditors
-53.23
-57.01
-81.37
-81.73
Creditor Days
836.22
Other Current Liabilities
-673.4
-699.82
-625.83
-616.33
Cash
48.24
18.62
41.3
57.66
Total Assets
526.28
344.57
876.25
933.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.