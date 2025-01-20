Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.91
-23.97
25.53
-20.99
Op profit growth
100.17
-238.21
42.5
27.2
EBIT growth
673.68
-131.49
-19.52
84.29
Net profit growth
61.63
189.81
19.78
-12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-140.63
-14.81
8.14
7.17
EBIT margin
-120.12
-3.27
7.9
12.33
Net profit margin
-149.16
-19.46
-5.1
-5.35
RoCE
-4.75
-0.64
2.33
3.17
RoNW
-4.63
-2.5
-0.81
-0.65
RoA
-1.47
-0.95
-0.37
-0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.63
-2.86
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.05
0
Cash EPS
-4.92
-3.21
-1.52
-0.98
Book value per share
22.68
27.24
29.84
30.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.22
-5.08
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.85
-4.52
-41.11
-43.41
P/B
1.26
0.53
2.1
1.37
EV/EBIDTA
-22.33
-513.57
48.07
34.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-5.06
0
Tax payout
-23.68
-9.57
-21.77
-7.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,504.96
586.65
300.64
329.54
Inventory days
10,100.78
1,891.73
1,217.86
1,447.65
Creditor days
-302.88
-86.28
-54.94
-77.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.51
0.17
-0.54
-0.68
Net debt / equity
2.1
1.9
1.22
0.93
Net debt / op. profit
-10.96
-23.81
23.25
25.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.57
28.73
15.01
25.65
Employee costs
-25.65
-9.44
-8.69
-10.42
Other costs
-174.4
-134.1
-98.17
-108.05
