Vipul Ltd Key Ratios

20.55
(4.95%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:09:56 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.91

-23.97

25.53

-20.99

Op profit growth

100.17

-238.21

42.5

27.2

EBIT growth

673.68

-131.49

-19.52

84.29

Net profit growth

61.63

189.81

19.78

-12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-140.63

-14.81

8.14

7.17

EBIT margin

-120.12

-3.27

7.9

12.33

Net profit margin

-149.16

-19.46

-5.1

-5.35

RoCE

-4.75

-0.64

2.33

3.17

RoNW

-4.63

-2.5

-0.81

-0.65

RoA

-1.47

-0.95

-0.37

-0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.63

-2.86

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.05

0

Cash EPS

-4.92

-3.21

-1.52

-0.98

Book value per share

22.68

27.24

29.84

30.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.22

-5.08

0

0

P/CEPS

-5.85

-4.52

-41.11

-43.41

P/B

1.26

0.53

2.1

1.37

EV/EBIDTA

-22.33

-513.57

48.07

34.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-5.06

0

Tax payout

-23.68

-9.57

-21.77

-7.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,504.96

586.65

300.64

329.54

Inventory days

10,100.78

1,891.73

1,217.86

1,447.65

Creditor days

-302.88

-86.28

-54.94

-77.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.51

0.17

-0.54

-0.68

Net debt / equity

2.1

1.9

1.22

0.93

Net debt / op. profit

-10.96

-23.81

23.25

25.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.57

28.73

15.01

25.65

Employee costs

-25.65

-9.44

-8.69

-10.42

Other costs

-174.4

-134.1

-98.17

-108.05

