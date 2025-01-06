iifl-logo-icon 1
Vipul Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.89
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vipul Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-66.89

-31.07

5.64

-0.27

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.8

-1.22

-1.15

Tax paid

17.54

3.64

-3.14

-0.4

Working capital

-78.16

-53.42

167.67

39.01

Other operating items

Operating

-128.04

-81.65

168.95

37.17

Capital expenditure

-0.85

-3.06

0.53

1.36

Free cash flow

-128.9

-84.71

169.49

38.53

Equity raised

729.07

783.44

779.29

789.46

Investing

-0.05

-0.1

0

0

Financing

529.36

373.32

454.47

254.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0.59

0.59

Net in cash

1,129.47

1,071.95

1,403.85

1,083.2

