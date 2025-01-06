Vipul Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-66.89
-31.07
5.64
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.8
-1.22
-1.15
Tax paid
17.54
3.64
-3.14
-0.4
Working capital
-78.16
-53.42
167.67
39.01
Other operating items
Operating
-128.04
-81.65
168.95
37.17
Capital expenditure
-0.85
-3.06
0.53
1.36
Free cash flow
-128.9
-84.71
169.49
38.53
Equity raised
729.07
783.44
779.29
789.46
Investing
-0.05
-0.1
0
0
Financing
529.36
373.32
454.47
254.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0.59
0.59
Net in cash
1,129.47
1,071.95
1,403.85
1,083.2
