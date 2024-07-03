Vipul Ltd Summary

Vipul Limited, incorporated in June, 1991 is engaged in the business of real estate development and services. Since its formation, Vipul has been and is continuing to drive value for its associates, clients and employees. With its entrepreneurial fervor, the group endeavors in Real Estate, Facility Management. With aggressive plans to expand across the national boundaries Vipul has already delivered about 6 Million Sq. Ft. and is presently working on an area of about 10Million Sq. Ft. through Integrated Townships, High-End Luxury Apartments, Independent Floors, Lavish Villas, Retail & Commercial Towers, Hotels and SEZ.The commercial executed projects include Vipul Square, Gurgaon; Vipul Tech Square I, Gurgaon; Vipul Plaza, Gurgaon, and Vipul Agora, Gurgaon. Its residential executed projects include Vipul Gardens, Gurgaon; Vipul Belmonte, Gurgaon; Vipul Greens, Gurgaon, and Vipul Floors, Gurgaon. The ongoing residential projects include Tatvam Villas, Gurgaon; Vipul Lavanya; Vipul Floors; Vipul Gardens, Bhubaneswar; Vipul Greens, Bhubaneswar, and Vipul Gardens, Dharuhera. The Companys integrated township includes the planned township in Gurgaon, Vipul World.