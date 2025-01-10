TO THE MEMBERS OF

VIPUL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of VIPUL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity and notes to the financial statements for the year then ended on that date, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

2. Matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion:

i. Cash and cash equivalents include cheques in hand aggregating to Rs.196.56 lakhs collected from customers towards advances/booking amount. As stated by the management, these are yet to be presented for encashment at the request of customers.

ii. The Company has taken as well as granted several secured and unsecured loans and advances during the quarter. The agreements/ documentation in respect of such loans and advances are in the process of being signed. In the absence of such signed agreements, interest payable and receivable, as applicable, has been computed on the basis of the details provided by the Management where available. The impact, if any, will be recognized after the completion of such documentation.

iii. The Company has not provided interest on advance received from customers as negotiations for settlement of the same is under progress. Further, the Company has also not provided for interest on its unsecured borrowings and ICDs as negotiations with the lenders are under process and as per the information and explanations provided to us, these borrowings will also be settled mutually. The impact, will be recognized after the completion of such negotiations.

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

4. We draw your attention to the following matters included in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements:

i. Note 41 which states that certain balances under Loans, Advances and Trade Receivables are subject to balance confirmations.

ii. Note 48 which states that the Company has recognized income on the basis of the Arbitration Award after complying with the conditions of the Award. However, certain amounts are yet to be realized.

iii. Note No. 51 relating to non-redemption of secured, non-convertible debentures which were partly due for redemption as on March 31, 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Investment in subsidiaries, joint ventures and an associate and loans/ advances to subsidiaries and joint ventures Besides obtaining an understanding of Managements processes and controls with regard to testing the impairment of the unquoted equity instruments in loss making subsidiaries and associates. Our procedures included the following: The Companys investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures, and an associate are recorded on the financial statements at their original cost, taking into account any impairment resulting in diminution in value. The Company evaluates these investments for impairment regularly, usually at each reporting date. • Assessing the net worth of subsidiaries and joint ventures on the basis of latest available financial statements. To assess impairment, the Company relies on estimates and judgments. This process involves identifying events or indicators that could lead to a decline in the value of the investments and then determining the appropriate impairment charge if necessary. Making these assessments requires significant judgment on the part of the Company, especially when projecting future cash flows related to real estate projects within these entities. The impairment review of such investments, with an opening carrying value of Rs. 1112.96 lakhs, is considered to be a risk area due to the size of the balances as well as the judgmental nature of key assumptions, which may be subject to management override. The carrying value of such unquoted equity instruments and debt is at risk of recoverability. The net worth of some of the underlying entities has significantly eroded and does not have projects under development. The estimated recoverable amount is subjective due to the inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows. • For the investments where the carrying amount exceeded the net asset value, understanding from the Company regarding the basis and assumptions used for the projected profitability. The Company has provided loans and financial instruments to its joint ventures and subsidiaries, and it evaluates the recoverability of these loans regularly at the end of each reporting period. Due to the specific nature of the real estate industry, the Company faces higher risks regarding the possibility of recovering the amounts owed by these parties. Additionally, significant judgment is required to assess the likelihood of recovering both the working capital and project-specific loans and financial instruments. This judgment is influenced by the completion of property development projects within the agreed-upon timeframes. • Compared the Companys assumptions with comparable benchmarks in relation to key inputs such as long-term growth rates and discount rates; Given the importance of accurately assessing the recoverability of loans and financial instruments to subsidiaries and joint ventures and the significant judgment and estimation involved in this process, the measurement of these loans/financial instruments is considered a critical audit matter. During the audit, special attention is given to ensuring that the Companys judgments and estimates are appropriate and well-supported. • Considered historical forecasting accuracy, by comparing previously forecasted cash flows to actual results achieved; and • Analysing the possible indications of impairment and understanding Companys assessment of those indications. • Tracing loans/financial instruments advanced /repaid during the year to bank statement. • Obtaining independent confirmations to assess completeness and existence of loans/financial instruments given to subsidiaries and joint ventures as on 31st March 2024. • Considering the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the investments and loans and advances in subsidiaries, joint ventures and an associate.

2 Revenue recognition - accounting for construction contracts In responding to the identified key audit matter, we completed the following audit procedures: There are significant accounting judgements including estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition. The Company recognises revenue and profit/loss on the basis of stage of completion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred at balance sheet date, relative to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue and profit/loss therefore rely on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each contract. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific uncertain risks, or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the contract life and adjusted where appropriate. • Testing of the design and implementation of controls involved for the determination of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness; • Testing the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the new revenue accounting standard; • Testing a sample of contracts for appropriate identification of performance obligations; • For the sample selected, reviewing for change orders and the impact on the estimated costs to complete; • Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings.

Other Information

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis; Boards Report including Annexures to Board Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid documents are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

9. When we read the aforesaid documents, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

10. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

12. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

13. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

14. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

18. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

19. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub -section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

20. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) The matters described in the Emphasis of Matter paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, total managerial remuneration paid as reflected in the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 are in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, as applicable.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 39 of the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has neither proposed any dividend in the previous year or in the current year nor paid any interim dividend during the year.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of income tax, value added tax and sales tax as at 31st March 2024 which has not been deposited on account of a dispute are as follows-

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Financial year for which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 228.51 2004-05, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 CIT (Appeals), New Delhi 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Demand 111.21 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 CIT (Appeals), CAET, New Delhi 3 Orissa Value Added Tax, 2004 VAT Demand 141.63 (*) 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 Odisha High Court & JCCT, Odisha 4 Haryana Value Added Tax,2003 VAT Demand 872.73 (**) 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 (Upto June 2017) Excise and Taxation Commissioner Haryana 5 Service Tax (Finance Act, 1994) Service Tax Demand 16.10 2003-04, 2004-05 Joint Commissioner Service Tax, New Delhi 6 Service Tax (Finance Act, 1994) Service Tax Demand 1662.24 (***) 2010-11 to 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 (Upto June 2017) Appeal filed before CAET