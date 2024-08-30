|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 Notice of 33RD Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Proceedings at the 33rd Annual general Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Copy of the minutes of 33RD Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.