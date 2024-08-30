AGM 23/09/2024 Notice of 33RD Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Proceedings at the 33rd Annual general Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Copy of the minutes of 33RD Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)