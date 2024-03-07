|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 05, 2024 Book Closure from Friday, March 22, 2024 to Friday, March 29, 2024 for the purpose of EGM Friday, March 22, 2024, as the Cut Off Date for determining the eligibility of members to vote by remote e-voting or e-voting at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) Revised-Corrigendum of the Notice of 1ST EGM for the FY 2023-24 of the shareholders of Vipul Limited to be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024) 2nd Corrigendum to the Notice of 1ST Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the FY 2023-24 of the shareholders of Vipul Limited to be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024) Proceeding at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Copy of the Minutes of the 1ST Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (FY 2023-24) of the Company held on Friday, March 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024)
