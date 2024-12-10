Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

VIPUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting in terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended to consider raising of funds. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Approval for raising of funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results VIPUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This in continuation our letters no. Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC/FY2024-25/2294 dated September 25, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to apprise you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 07, 2024 through audio visual means of communication, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2ND Quarter and Half Year ending on September 30, 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated). Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 07, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the 2ND Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) Unaudited Financial Results for the 2ND Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

VIPUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to apprise you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday July 12 2024 through audio visual means of communication inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 1ST Quarter ended June 30 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated). The period of closure of trading window for dealing in Shares of the Company had already been in operation with effect from July 01 2024 and shall remain closed till July 14 2024. Please note that the trading window shall re-open from July 15 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, July 12, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the 1ST Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) Appointment of M/s. Arora & Basal, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 The Board of directors has appointed M/s. Arora & Bansal, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

VIPUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This in continuation our letters no. Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC/FY2023-24/2231 and Ref. No. VIPUL/SEC/FY2024-25/2234 dated March 26 2024 and April 01 2024 respectively pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to apprise you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 through audio visual means of communication inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) and to consider and recommend Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 if any. The period of closure of trading window for dealing in Shares of the Company had already been in operation with effect from April 01 2024 and shall remain closed till June 01 2024. The trading window shall re-open from June 03 2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

VIPUL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on March 05 2024 to consider and approve inter alia proposal for raising funds through issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares and/or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds/debentures/non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants/convertible debentures/ securities and/or any other equity based instruments inter alia a private placement or through one or more qualified institutional placement (QIP) and/or further public issue of equity and/or rights issue and/or preferential allotment and/or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law subject to approval from the shareholders of the Company and the receipt of statutory /regulatory and other approvals. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 05, 2024 the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, March 05, 2024 through audio visual means of communication has considered and approved, inter alia, subject to the approval of the members in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and appropriate authorities, issuance of upto 2,10,00,000 (Two Crore Ten Lakhs) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each at a price of Rs. 23.70/- each [Rupees Twenty Three Decimal Seventy Only] (including premium of Rs. 22.70/- each [Rupees Twenty Two Decimal Seventy Only]) or at a price being not lower than the minimum price determined in accordance with the Regulations for Preferential Issue contained in Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 as amended, whichever is higher, on a preferential basis to the Non-Promoter as detail provided under Annexure-I. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2024)

