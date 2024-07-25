Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹850
Prev. Close₹795.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.44
Day's High₹850
Day's Low₹760
52 Week's High₹1,199.8
52 Week's Low₹625
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)928.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|187.66
|2,06,713.28
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|72.65
|1,37,243.3
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|83.15
|84,643.1
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|44.29
|83,041.3
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,611.05
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹766.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹928.14 Cr. as of 05 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 0.92 as of 05 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹625 and ₹1199.8 as of 05 Dec ‘24
Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.38%, 3 Month at -10.35% and 1 Month at 1.02%.
