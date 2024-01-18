|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|1.5
|30
|Final
|Record Date Accordingly pro-rata dividend of Rs. 1.5 on partly paid-up equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. The said Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within statutory time period, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.
