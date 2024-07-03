SectorRealty
Open₹1.77
Prev. Close₹1.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.14
Day's High₹1.77
Day's Low₹1.73
52 Week's High₹2.65
52 Week's Low₹1.57
Book Value₹1.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)457.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
849.44
858.93
61.5
12.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.83
63.01
78.2
110.74
Net Worth
897.27
921.94
139.7
123.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
120.92
114.12
126.79
105.77
yoy growth (%)
5.95
-9.99
19.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.04
-3.45
-2.43
-1.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.92
13.57
18.86
12.21
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.17
-0.29
-0.27
Tax paid
-7.66
-3.01
-5.81
-4.3
Working capital
-19.96
-11.01
14.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.95
-9.99
19.86
Op profit growth
27.97
-11.97
16.6
EBIT growth
35.15
-18.53
26.58
Net profit growth
110.22
-26.17
65.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
20.61
108.19
101.65
128.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.61
108.19
101.65
128.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.55
12.47
9.67
7.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh Karda
Whole-time Director
Manohar Karda
Independent Director
Rahul Dayama
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayura Marathe
Independent Director
Sandeep Shah
Director
Devesh Karda
Independent Director
Ziral Soni
Executive Director
Muna Makki
Additional Director
Narendra Singh Kharayat
Additional Director
Anoushka Lutchmee Nunkoo
Additional Director & E D
Nabila Hadia Hawail
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KBC Global Ltd
Summary
KBC Global Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Karda Constructions Private Limited on September 17, 2007. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on March 17, 2016 and the name of the company was changed to Karda Constructions Limited w.e.f. September 14, 2021.The Company is engaged in real estate construction business. It has an established brand and reputation, and a track record of developing innovative projects through its emphasis on contemporary architecture, strong project execution and quality construction in the real estate industry. The company has presence across all real estate segments such as low, medium, and premium. The company also undertakes construction contracts. The Karda Group is a well established Nashik based group having its presence in the construction industry for more than two decades. The group was founded by the promoter Mr. Naresh Karda in year 1994. In the years following its inception the group concentrated on developing affordable housing in the residential segment and from year 2001 onwards, the group diversified into commercial segment. In 2008, the company started operations for Project Hari Sankul I in August 2008. In 2010, the company Started operations for Project Hari Vishwa and Hari Sankalp in January 2010 and Hari Sneh in October 2010.In 2011, the company Started operations for Project Hari Niwas in January 2011, Hari Om in March 2011, Hari Angan Plase II in April 2011
Read More
The KBC Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KBC Global Ltd is ₹457.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KBC Global Ltd is 0 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KBC Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KBC Global Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KBC Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.75%, 3 Years at -53.23%, 1 Year at -9.23%, 6 Month at -11.94%, 3 Month at -16.11% and 1 Month at -24.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.