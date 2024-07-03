iifl-logo-icon 1
KBC Global Ltd Share Price

1.75
(-1.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.77
  • Day's High1.77
  • 52 Wk High2.65
  • Prev. Close1.77
  • Day's Low1.73
  • 52 Wk Low 1.57
  • Turnover (lac)47.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)457.52
  • Div. Yield0
KBC Global Ltd Corporate Action

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

KBC Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KBC Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KBC Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

849.44

858.93

61.5

12.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.83

63.01

78.2

110.74

Net Worth

897.27

921.94

139.7

123.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

120.92

114.12

126.79

105.77

yoy growth (%)

5.95

-9.99

19.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.04

-3.45

-2.43

-1.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.92

13.57

18.86

12.21

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.17

-0.29

-0.27

Tax paid

-7.66

-3.01

-5.81

-4.3

Working capital

-19.96

-11.01

14.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.95

-9.99

19.86

Op profit growth

27.97

-11.97

16.6

EBIT growth

35.15

-18.53

26.58

Net profit growth

110.22

-26.17

65.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

20.61

108.19

101.65

128.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.61

108.19

101.65

128.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.55

12.47

9.67

7.54

KBC Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KBC Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naresh Karda

Whole-time Director

Manohar Karda

Independent Director

Rahul Dayama

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayura Marathe

Independent Director

Sandeep Shah

Director

Devesh Karda

Independent Director

Ziral Soni

Executive Director

Muna Makki

Additional Director

Narendra Singh Kharayat

Additional Director

Anoushka Lutchmee Nunkoo

Additional Director & E D

Nabila Hadia Hawail

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KBC Global Ltd

Summary

KBC Global Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Karda Constructions Private Limited on September 17, 2007. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on March 17, 2016 and the name of the company was changed to Karda Constructions Limited w.e.f. September 14, 2021.The Company is engaged in real estate construction business. It has an established brand and reputation, and a track record of developing innovative projects through its emphasis on contemporary architecture, strong project execution and quality construction in the real estate industry. The company has presence across all real estate segments such as low, medium, and premium. The company also undertakes construction contracts. The Karda Group is a well established Nashik based group having its presence in the construction industry for more than two decades. The group was founded by the promoter Mr. Naresh Karda in year 1994. In the years following its inception the group concentrated on developing affordable housing in the residential segment and from year 2001 onwards, the group diversified into commercial segment. In 2008, the company started operations for Project Hari Sankul I in August 2008. In 2010, the company Started operations for Project Hari Vishwa and Hari Sankalp in January 2010 and Hari Sneh in October 2010.In 2011, the company Started operations for Project Hari Niwas in January 2011, Hari Om in March 2011, Hari Angan Plase II in April 2011
Company FAQs

What is the KBC Global Ltd share price today?

The KBC Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of KBC Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KBC Global Ltd is ₹457.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KBC Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KBC Global Ltd is 0 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KBC Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KBC Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KBC Global Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KBC Global Ltd?

KBC Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.75%, 3 Years at -53.23%, 1 Year at -9.23%, 6 Month at -11.94%, 3 Month at -16.11% and 1 Month at -24.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KBC Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KBC Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.27 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 98.72 %

