Summary

KBC Global Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Karda Constructions Private Limited on September 17, 2007. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on March 17, 2016 and the name of the company was changed to Karda Constructions Limited w.e.f. September 14, 2021.The Company is engaged in real estate construction business. It has an established brand and reputation, and a track record of developing innovative projects through its emphasis on contemporary architecture, strong project execution and quality construction in the real estate industry. The company has presence across all real estate segments such as low, medium, and premium. The company also undertakes construction contracts. The Karda Group is a well established Nashik based group having its presence in the construction industry for more than two decades. The group was founded by the promoter Mr. Naresh Karda in year 1994. In the years following its inception the group concentrated on developing affordable housing in the residential segment and from year 2001 onwards, the group diversified into commercial segment. In 2008, the company started operations for Project Hari Sankul I in August 2008. In 2010, the company Started operations for Project Hari Vishwa and Hari Sankalp in January 2010 and Hari Sneh in October 2010.In 2011, the company Started operations for Project Hari Niwas in January 2011, Hari Om in March 2011, Hari Angan Plase II in April 2011

