Board took on record the standalone and consolidated results for quarter and half year ended September 30,2024

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. November 18, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Appointment of M/s. PRO & Associates, Cost Accountant Firm, as the cost auditors of the Company for conducting cost audit of FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24. The Brief profile of Auditor is attached herewith. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced on 2:00 P.M. and concluded on 2:40 P.M

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

KBC Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company With reference to subject we inform you that the board to be held on Nov 14,2025 is cancelled and intimation for the board meeting to be held for considering and approving the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and half year ended on September 30,2024 will be given separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

KBC Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 16 2024 at the registered office inter alia to Consider and approve raising funds upto Rs 100 cr by issue of equity shares through permissible modes including but not limited to preferential allotment warrants or such other permissible mode or combinations thereof in one or more tranches as may be decided subject to approval of the shareholders and regulatory and other approvals each as may be required. The purpose of fund raising is to repay the debts including and not limited to statutory dues of the company. Outcome of board meeting In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., October 16, 2024, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Intimation under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) regulations,2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

KBC Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the registered office inter alia to Consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 duly approved and took on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the duly signed Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced on 5:45 P.M. and concluded on 08:30 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

The members of the company approved the issue of the Foreign currency convertible bonds in the Annual General Meeting held on August 7,2021. Company in its board meeting held on July 29,2024 considered and approved the conversion of FCCB for 60 bonds into equity shares in accordance with the revised terms. Kindly take the note of the same

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

The members of the company approved the issue of the Foreign currency convertible bonds in the Annual General Meeting held on August 7,2021. Company in its board meeting held on July 22,2024 considered and approved the conversion of FCCB for 30 and 20 bonds into equity shares in accordance with the revised terms

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e. July 16, 2024, have appointed: Ms. Bhavika Ghuntla, Proprietor of M/s BYG & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company; M/s MGDS & Co, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 to conduct the internal audit of the Company; and M/s PRO & Associates - Cost Accountant Firm, the Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is attached as ANNEXURE-A The meeting of Board of Directors commenced on 5:00 P.M. and concluded on 7.15 P.M.

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

KBC Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday July 15 2024 at the registered office We hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. July 15, 2024, at registered office of the company inter alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31,2024, along with statements of Assets and Liabilities which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. We hereby declare that Statutory Auditors of the Company has issued its Audit Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Further, we would like to inform that the Bo agenda relating to appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor were not taken in todays meeting. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded on 7.45 P.M. This is for your information and records Board of directors of the company has approved and adopted audited standalone and consolidated financials for FY 2023-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, based on Recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and based on its own consideration the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. July 13, 2024, approved the appointment of Mrs. Prachi Aditya Sakpal (DIN: 10700354) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years with effect from 13.07.2024, subject to approval of Members. The Brief profile of Director is produced below: Mrs. Prachi Sakpal, aged 35 years, completed her Bachlor Degree from Mumbai University. Further, she has done digital Marketing from Staenz Academy. She is results-driven and highly motivated fresher with 8 years of diverse professional experience and updated skills in Advanced Excel and Digital Marketing

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 27 May 2024

Board has approved revised terms and conditions

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

Board of directors have approved conversion of 20 FCCB

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

board of director has approved conversion of 40 FCCB

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Board of directors approved and took on record standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on December 31,2023 Board has approved and taken on record the revised term sheet for issue and allotment of 950 Foreign currency convertible bonds (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

The members of the company approved the issue of the Foreign currency convertible bonds in the Annual General Meeting held on August 7,2021. Further We hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 15,2024 inter alia considered and approved conversion of 25 bonds into equity shares as per the terms and conditions of the issue of FCCB.

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024

The members of the company approved the issue of the Foreign currency convertible bonds in the Annual General Meeting held on August 7,2021. Further We hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 19,2023 inter alia considered and approved conversion of 25 bonds into equity shares as per the terms and conditions of the issue of FCCB. Board of Directors have approved conversion of 20 FCCB (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024)

