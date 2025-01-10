KBC Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
849.44
858.93
61.5
12.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.83
63.01
78.2
110.74
Net Worth
897.27
921.94
139.7
123.04
Minority Interest
Debt
75.95
126.32
89.46
92.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.06
Total Liabilities
973.23
1,048.28
229.19
215.24
Fixed Assets
0.77
0.86
0.95
1.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.01
21.13
28.61
56.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.15
0.18
0.24
Networking Capital
944.58
1,022.67
198.97
157.4
Inventories
144.56
128.73
118.17
124
Inventory Days
374.29
Sundry Debtors
83.95
85.87
83.15
57.55
Debtor Days
173.71
Other Current Assets
821.66
876.36
95.5
74.42
Sundry Creditors
-3.78
-2.59
-9.36
-15.72
Creditor Days
47.45
Other Current Liabilities
-101.81
-65.7
-88.49
-82.85
Cash
3.77
3.45
0.49
0.37
Total Assets
973.26
1,048.26
229.2
215.25
