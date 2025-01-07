Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
120.92
114.12
126.79
105.77
yoy growth (%)
5.95
-9.99
19.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.04
-3.45
-2.43
-1.99
As % of sales
2.51
3.02
1.91
1.88
Other costs
-82.82
-83.27
-93.24
-77.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.49
72.97
73.53
72.88
Operating profit
35.05
27.39
31.11
26.68
OPM
28.98
24
24.54
25.23
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.17
-0.29
-0.27
Interest expense
-14.55
-17.85
-19.71
-18.26
Other income
7.53
4.21
7.76
4.06
Profit before tax
27.92
13.57
18.86
12.21
Taxes
-7.66
-3.01
-5.81
-4.3
Tax rate
-27.45
-22.17
-30.81
-35.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.25
10.56
13.05
7.9
Exceptional items
0
-0.93
0
0
Net profit
20.25
9.63
13.05
7.91
yoy growth (%)
110.22
-26.17
65.01
NPM
16.75
8.44
10.29
7.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.