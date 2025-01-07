iifl-logo-icon 1
KBC Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.66
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:24:49 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

120.92

114.12

126.79

105.77

yoy growth (%)

5.95

-9.99

19.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.04

-3.45

-2.43

-1.99

As % of sales

2.51

3.02

1.91

1.88

Other costs

-82.82

-83.27

-93.24

-77.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.49

72.97

73.53

72.88

Operating profit

35.05

27.39

31.11

26.68

OPM

28.98

24

24.54

25.23

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.17

-0.29

-0.27

Interest expense

-14.55

-17.85

-19.71

-18.26

Other income

7.53

4.21

7.76

4.06

Profit before tax

27.92

13.57

18.86

12.21

Taxes

-7.66

-3.01

-5.81

-4.3

Tax rate

-27.45

-22.17

-30.81

-35.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.25

10.56

13.05

7.9

Exceptional items

0

-0.93

0

0

Net profit

20.25

9.63

13.05

7.91

yoy growth (%)

110.22

-26.17

65.01

NPM

16.75

8.44

10.29

7.47

