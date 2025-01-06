iifl-logo-icon 1
KBC Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.67
(-5.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

KBC Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.92

13.57

18.86

12.21

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.17

-0.29

-0.27

Tax paid

-7.66

-3.01

-5.81

-4.3

Working capital

-19.96

-11.01

14.41

Other operating items

Operating

0.18

-0.61

27.16

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-1.43

0.08

Free cash flow

0.17

-2.04

27.25

Equity raised

181.36

152.31

82.66

Investing

9.16

44.53

-17.27

Financing

-3.84

-19.94

5.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

186.86

174.85

98.4

