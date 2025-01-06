KBC Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.92
13.57
18.86
12.21
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.17
-0.29
-0.27
Tax paid
-7.66
-3.01
-5.81
-4.3
Working capital
-19.96
-11.01
14.41
Other operating items
Operating
0.18
-0.61
27.16
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-1.43
0.08
Free cash flow
0.17
-2.04
27.25
Equity raised
181.36
152.31
82.66
Investing
9.16
44.53
-17.27
Financing
-3.84
-19.94
5.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
186.86
174.85
98.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.