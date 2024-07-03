KBC Global Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
20.61
108.19
101.65
128.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.61
108.19
101.65
128.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.55
12.47
9.67
7.54
Total Income
48.16
120.66
111.32
136.36
Total Expenditure
74.03
111.81
80.59
93.77
PBIDT
-25.88
8.85
30.73
42.59
Interest
10.56
12.24
14.3
14.56
PBDT
-36.44
-3.39
16.43
28.03
Depreciation
0.13
0.13
0.11
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
7.61
7.61
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.02
0.06
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-36.57
-3.54
8.65
20.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-36.57
-3.54
8.65
20.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-36.57
-3.54
8.65
20.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.33
-0.05
0.14
3.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
5
Equity
109.7
66.57
61.5
12.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-125.57
8.18
30.23
33.05
PBDTM(%)
-176.8
-3.13
16.16
21.75
PATM(%)
-177.43
-3.27
8.5
15.72
