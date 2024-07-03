iifl-logo-icon 1
KBC Global Ltd Annually Results

1.61
(-1.83%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

20.61

108.19

101.65

128.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.61

108.19

101.65

128.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.55

12.47

9.67

7.54

Total Income

48.16

120.66

111.32

136.36

Total Expenditure

74.03

111.81

80.59

93.77

PBIDT

-25.88

8.85

30.73

42.59

Interest

10.56

12.24

14.3

14.56

PBDT

-36.44

-3.39

16.43

28.03

Depreciation

0.13

0.13

0.11

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

7.61

7.61

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.02

0.06

0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-36.57

-3.54

8.65

20.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-36.57

-3.54

8.65

20.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-36.57

-3.54

8.65

20.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.33

-0.05

0.14

3.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

5

Equity

109.7

66.57

61.5

12.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-125.57

8.18

30.23

33.05

PBDTM(%)

-176.8

-3.13

16.16

21.75

PATM(%)

-177.43

-3.27

8.5

15.72

