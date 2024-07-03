KBC Global Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.2
9.33
12.55
12.58
-4.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.2
9.33
12.55
12.58
-4.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.74
1.16
2.59
10.61
14.36
Total Income
7.94
10.5
15.13
23.19
9.84
Total Expenditure
6.42
23.11
19.36
45.7
8.97
PBIDT
1.52
-12.62
-4.23
-22.51
0.86
Interest
1.91
2.76
1.27
6.48
2.81
PBDT
-0.39
-15.38
-5.5
-28.99
-1.95
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.06
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.02
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.43
-15.41
-5.55
-29.04
-1.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.43
-15.41
-5.55
-29.04
-1.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.43
-15.41
-5.55
-29.04
-1.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
-0.09
-0.05
-0.3
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
170.99
131.3
109.7
97.49
90.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.51
-135.26
-33.7
-178.93
-19.02
PBDTM(%)
-6.29
-164.84
-43.82
-230.44
43.14
PATM(%)
-6.93
-165.16
-44.22
-230.84
43.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.