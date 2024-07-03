iifl-logo-icon 1
KBC Global Ltd Quarterly Results

1.67
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.2

9.33

12.55

12.58

-4.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.2

9.33

12.55

12.58

-4.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.74

1.16

2.59

10.61

14.36

Total Income

7.94

10.5

15.13

23.19

9.84

Total Expenditure

6.42

23.11

19.36

45.7

8.97

PBIDT

1.52

-12.62

-4.23

-22.51

0.86

Interest

1.91

2.76

1.27

6.48

2.81

PBDT

-0.39

-15.38

-5.5

-28.99

-1.95

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.06

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.02

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.43

-15.41

-5.55

-29.04

-1.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.43

-15.41

-5.55

-29.04

-1.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.43

-15.41

-5.55

-29.04

-1.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

-0.09

-0.05

-0.3

-0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

170.99

131.3

109.7

97.49

90.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.51

-135.26

-33.7

-178.93

-19.02

PBDTM(%)

-6.29

-164.84

-43.82

-230.44

43.14

PATM(%)

-6.93

-165.16

-44.22

-230.84

43.8

