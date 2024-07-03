iifl-logo-icon 1
KBC Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.64
(-1.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

8.06

45.68

80.52

77.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.06

45.68

80.52

77.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.96

2.28

9.06

4.89

Total Income

33.03

47.96

89.58

82.74

Total Expenditure

54.67

42.25

58.31

62.51

PBIDT

-21.65

5.71

31.27

20.23

Interest

9.29

9.35

10.3

10.19

PBDT

-30.94

-3.64

20.97

10.03

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.09

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

5.79

2.32

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.02

0.02

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-31.02

-3.75

15.07

7.58

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-31.02

-3.75

15.07

7.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-31.02

-3.75

15.07

7.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.31

-0.06

0.49

1.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

97.49

61.5

61.5

12.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-268.61

12.5

38.83

25.98

PBDTM(%)

-383.87

-7.96

26.04

12.88

PATM(%)

-384.86

-8.2

18.71

9.73

