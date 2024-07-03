KBC Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
8.06
45.68
80.52
77.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.06
45.68
80.52
77.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.96
2.28
9.06
4.89
Total Income
33.03
47.96
89.58
82.74
Total Expenditure
54.67
42.25
58.31
62.51
PBIDT
-21.65
5.71
31.27
20.23
Interest
9.29
9.35
10.3
10.19
PBDT
-30.94
-3.64
20.97
10.03
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.09
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
5.79
2.32
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.02
0.02
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-31.02
-3.75
15.07
7.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-31.02
-3.75
15.07
7.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-31.02
-3.75
15.07
7.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.31
-0.06
0.49
1.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
97.49
61.5
61.5
12.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-268.61
12.5
38.83
25.98
PBDTM(%)
-383.87
-7.96
26.04
12.88
PATM(%)
-384.86
-8.2
18.71
9.73
