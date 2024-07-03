KBC Global Ltd Summary

KBC Global Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Karda Constructions Private Limited on September 17, 2007. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company on March 17, 2016 and the name of the company was changed to Karda Constructions Limited w.e.f. September 14, 2021.The Company is engaged in real estate construction business. It has an established brand and reputation, and a track record of developing innovative projects through its emphasis on contemporary architecture, strong project execution and quality construction in the real estate industry. The company has presence across all real estate segments such as low, medium, and premium. The company also undertakes construction contracts. The Karda Group is a well established Nashik based group having its presence in the construction industry for more than two decades. The group was founded by the promoter Mr. Naresh Karda in year 1994. In the years following its inception the group concentrated on developing affordable housing in the residential segment and from year 2001 onwards, the group diversified into commercial segment. In 2008, the company started operations for Project Hari Sankul I in August 2008. In 2010, the company Started operations for Project Hari Vishwa and Hari Sankalp in January 2010 and Hari Sneh in October 2010.In 2011, the company Started operations for Project Hari Niwas in January 2011, Hari Om in March 2011, Hari Angan Plase II in April 2011, Hari Vandan Plase II in May 2011, Hari Niketan in July 2011 and Hari Kunj in August 2011 and Hari Sankul II in October 2011. The Company completed the project Hari Sankul I in August 2011.In 2012, the company started operations for Project Hari Sparsh in June 2012 and completed the Projects Hari Sankul II, Hari Sneh I in November 2012 and Hari Vandan II in December 2012.In 2013, the company Started operations for Projects Hari Amrut in May 2013 & Hari Sneh II in August 2013 and completed the Projects Hari Kunj in January 2013 & Hari Sankalp in Apri 2013.In 2014, the company Started operations for Project Hari Mantra in October 2014 and completed the Project Hari Om I in February 2014.In 2015, the company completed the projects Hari Sparsh in June 2015, Hari Naman in August 2015 and Hari Mantra, Hari Sneh II & Hari Amrut in December 2015. In 2016, the company Started operation for the Project Hari Om II in May 2016, Hari Sparsh II in July 2016, Hari Vatika in August 2016, Hari Bhakti in September 2016, Hari Ved and Hari Vasant in October 2016 and completed Project Hari Shrushti in June 2016 In 2017, the company Started operations for Projects Hari Samarth and Hari Sanskruti II in February 2017, Hari Sparsh in May 2017, Hari Sanskruti and Hari Anand in June 2017.The Company came out with a Public Issue of 43,00,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 23,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 20,00,000 Equity Shares in March,2018.On 30 April 2018, the company launched a new project Hari Aakruti Phase II at Nashik. In February 2018, the Company completed Projects Hari Anand and Hari Ved. The Company launched two new projects named Hari Kunj Mayflower (Residential cum commercial project) and Hari Laxmi (Residential project) with three phases in 2018-19; launched new residential cum commercial project, named Hari Aangan-Residential, High Streets Shopping Mall Commercial, at Nashik in year 2019-20.In 2023, the step down subsidiary of the Company, which is the wholly owned subsidiary of KBC Global FZCO ie KBC International Limited, Ghana entered into Memorandum of Intent with Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Republic of Nigeria, which vested with development of housing in Nigeria and KBC International Limited expressed interest to partner with FHA as Engineering procurement and Financing contractor for development of low-cost housing project in Africa. In this regards, the Company raised funds through issue of 950 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds with value of US$ 1,00,000 each which were listed at AFRINEX Securities List of AFRINEX Limited, Mauritius w.e.f. 17 January, 2023.