Elnet Technologies Ltd Share Price

66.85
(-4.91%)
Sep 24, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68.1
  • Day's High68.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close70.3
  • Day's Low66.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.97
  • P/E9.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value369.65
  • EPS43.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.74
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Elnet Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

68.1

Prev. Close

70.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.97

Day's High

68.1

Day's Low

66.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

369.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.74

P/E

9.62

EPS

43.27

Divi. Yield

0.41

Elnet Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.7

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Elnet Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Elnet Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.84%

Non-Promoter- 47.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elnet Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.36

118.63

105.74

92.85

Net Worth

139.36

122.63

109.74

96.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

24.03

22.21

22.66

22.08

yoy growth (%)

8.2

-1.99

2.63

2.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.17

-1.11

-1.76

-1.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

14.67

12.36

12.1

9.79

Depreciation

-3.87

-2.79

-3.29

-4.16

Tax paid

-3.82

-3.33

-4.22

-3.35

Working capital

-7.32

22.27

-16.54

4.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.2

-1.99

2.63

2.82

Op profit growth

22.65

-9.98

9.07

2.94

EBIT growth

23.74

2.04

25.58

15.62

Net profit growth

20.56

14.85

21.54

14.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

22.21

22.67

22.08

21.48

21.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.21

22.67

22.08

21.48

21.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.67

2.62

2.06

1.82

0.98

View Annually Results

Elnet Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elnet Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Unnamalai Thiagarajan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

C Ramachandran

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

J Ravi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N. Srivathsa Desikan

Independent Director

A. P Radhakrishnan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

RAMU KANNAN

Independent Director

Pattabhi Venkata Raman

Independent Director

Nataraj Prakash

Non Executive Director

Venkatesan Kumaresan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elnet Technologies Ltd

Summary

Elnet Technologies Limited (ETL) was incorporated in August 1990 as a Public Limited Company which is situated in the IT corridor, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani, Chennai. ETLs core competence is to develop and manage Software Technology Park. The Company has pioneered the concept of Software Technology Park in India and also providing infrastructure to Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services industry companies.The company took up a project of constructing a software technology park on a plot of land admeasuring five acres at Taramani, Madras, to provide infrastructural facilities like air-conditioned working space, un-interrupted power supply, data communication facilities, etc, to software developers for development of software both for domestic and international markets. In 1995-96, the construction of the project was completed. 23 modules of 5000 sq ft was completed and handed over to the occupants. It also diversified into value added services for providing connect mail and connect fax facilities in association with Videsh Sanchar Nigam and necessary infrastructure has also been created at Madras as well as the other metros.Out of the 5 acres of land occupied for setting up Elnet Software City, 1.34 acres was surrendered to Tidel Park Ltd and 0.5 acres to the Government for road widening. The balance was formally alloted to ELCOT in 1998-99 and Rs. 1 cr. was provided as lease rent to ELCOT during 1999-2000, pending finalisation of lease terms. EL
Company FAQs

What is the Elnet Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Elnet Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd is ₹26.74 Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elnet Technologies Ltd is 9.62 and 1.13 as of 24 Sep ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elnet Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elnet Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elnet Technologies Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Sep ‘14

What is the CAGR of Elnet Technologies Ltd?

Elnet Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.57%, 3 Years at 26.66%, 1 Year at 122.83%, 6 Month at 73.64%, 3 Month at 12.26% and 1 Month at 17.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elnet Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elnet Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Follow us on

