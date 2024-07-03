Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹68.1
Prev. Close₹70.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.97
Day's High₹68.1
Day's Low₹66.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹369.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.74
P/E9.62
EPS43.27
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.36
118.63
105.74
92.85
Net Worth
139.36
122.63
109.74
96.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
24.03
22.21
22.66
22.08
yoy growth (%)
8.2
-1.99
2.63
2.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.17
-1.11
-1.76
-1.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
14.67
12.36
12.1
9.79
Depreciation
-3.87
-2.79
-3.29
-4.16
Tax paid
-3.82
-3.33
-4.22
-3.35
Working capital
-7.32
22.27
-16.54
4.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.2
-1.99
2.63
2.82
Op profit growth
22.65
-9.98
9.07
2.94
EBIT growth
23.74
2.04
25.58
15.62
Net profit growth
20.56
14.85
21.54
14.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
22.21
22.67
22.08
21.48
21.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.21
22.67
22.08
21.48
21.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.67
2.62
2.06
1.82
0.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Unnamalai Thiagarajan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
C Ramachandran
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
J Ravi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N. Srivathsa Desikan
Independent Director
A. P Radhakrishnan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
RAMU KANNAN
Independent Director
Pattabhi Venkata Raman
Independent Director
Nataraj Prakash
Non Executive Director
Venkatesan Kumaresan
Reports by Elnet Technologies Ltd
Summary
Elnet Technologies Limited (ETL) was incorporated in August 1990 as a Public Limited Company which is situated in the IT corridor, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani, Chennai. ETLs core competence is to develop and manage Software Technology Park. The Company has pioneered the concept of Software Technology Park in India and also providing infrastructure to Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services industry companies.The company took up a project of constructing a software technology park on a plot of land admeasuring five acres at Taramani, Madras, to provide infrastructural facilities like air-conditioned working space, un-interrupted power supply, data communication facilities, etc, to software developers for development of software both for domestic and international markets. In 1995-96, the construction of the project was completed. 23 modules of 5000 sq ft was completed and handed over to the occupants. It also diversified into value added services for providing connect mail and connect fax facilities in association with Videsh Sanchar Nigam and necessary infrastructure has also been created at Madras as well as the other metros.Out of the 5 acres of land occupied for setting up Elnet Software City, 1.34 acres was surrendered to Tidel Park Ltd and 0.5 acres to the Government for road widening. The balance was formally alloted to ELCOT in 1998-99 and Rs. 1 cr. was provided as lease rent to ELCOT during 1999-2000, pending finalisation of lease terms. EL
The Elnet Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd is ₹26.74 Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Elnet Technologies Ltd is 9.62 and 1.13 as of 24 Sep ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elnet Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elnet Technologies Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Sep ‘14
Elnet Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.57%, 3 Years at 26.66%, 1 Year at 122.83%, 6 Month at 73.64%, 3 Month at 12.26% and 1 Month at 17.28%.
