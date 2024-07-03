Summary

Elnet Technologies Limited (ETL) was incorporated in August 1990 as a Public Limited Company which is situated in the IT corridor, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani, Chennai. ETLs core competence is to develop and manage Software Technology Park. The Company has pioneered the concept of Software Technology Park in India and also providing infrastructure to Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services industry companies.The company took up a project of constructing a software technology park on a plot of land admeasuring five acres at Taramani, Madras, to provide infrastructural facilities like air-conditioned working space, un-interrupted power supply, data communication facilities, etc, to software developers for development of software both for domestic and international markets. In 1995-96, the construction of the project was completed. 23 modules of 5000 sq ft was completed and handed over to the occupants. It also diversified into value added services for providing connect mail and connect fax facilities in association with Videsh Sanchar Nigam and necessary infrastructure has also been created at Madras as well as the other metros.Out of the 5 acres of land occupied for setting up Elnet Software City, 1.34 acres was surrendered to Tidel Park Ltd and 0.5 acres to the Government for road widening. The balance was formally alloted to ELCOT in 1998-99 and Rs. 1 cr. was provided as lease rent to ELCOT during 1999-2000, pending finalisation of lease terms. EL

Read More