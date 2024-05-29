TO THE MEMBERS OF ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

OPINION:

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Elnet Technologies Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the act read with companies (Indian accounting standards ) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION:

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind As Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

RECOGNITION, VALUATION AND PRESENTATION OF PROVISION AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES:

Refer Note 35 to financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, for the following:

a) The claims made by Electronics Corporation of Tamilnadu Limited (ELCOT) against the Company towards interest on delayed payments for lease deposits relating to the years from 2000-01 to 26th Oct 2023, have been disclosed as Contingent Liability by the Company which amounts to Rs 1,385.72 Lakhs.

b) The Company has received a service tax demand from Additional Commissioner of GST and Central Excise for Rs. 136.59 Lakhs on considering reimbursement of electricity charges as taxable charges for period October 2015 to June 2017, have been disclosed as Contingent Liability by the Company.

Since there are potential exposure of the Company, on the above contingent liabilities, the assessment of the probability of occurrence, outflow, if any, and adequate disclosure requirements involves significant judgment by the management.

Due to the significance of amounts involved and the level of judgments relating to recognition, valuation and presentation of provision and contingent liabilities, this has been considered as a key audit matter.

HOW THE KEY AUDIT MATTER WAS ADDRESSED IN OUR AUDIT:

Our audit procedure in respect of this area included the following:

Tested the design, implementation and operative effectiveness of controls with respect to identification and monitoring of significant developments in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof. Engaged in discussion with legal and finance departments of the Company on the status of ongoing and potential legal matters and its possible outcome and valuation as assessed by the management. Evaluated the managements assessment about the outcome of the dispute. Reviewed the legal opinion obtained, third party correspondence and reports with respect to these matters. Assessed the reasonableness of managements judgment with respect to the likelihood of outflow. Assessed the adequacy of the disclosures made in the notes to financial statement.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTSAND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management report, Chairmans statement, Boards report including the Annexures to Boards report and Directors report along with annexures but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information, and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind As Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind As Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, Board of directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is included in “Annexure A”. This description forms part of our auditors report.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER:

We draw attention to Note No. 6 in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the company wherein the Unquoted equity shares of IG3 Infra Ltd had to be valued at fair value as at the end of each financial year. These shares were not revalued for this year and the same FMV was adopted from the FY 21-22.

There will be no substantial effect that cause the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements to be materially misstated due to this non-compliance and our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure C” to this report.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Refer Point

b) in Note 35 to the Ind AS financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts to which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. Management has represented that, to best of its knowledge and belief , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds ) by the company to or in any other person or entity , including foreign entities (“Intermediaries “) ,with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the intermediary shall , whether , directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee , security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

v. a) Management has represented that, to best of its knowledge and belief , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds ) by the company to or in any other person or entity , including foreign entities (“Intermediaries “) ,with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the intermediary shall , whether , directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee , security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

b) Management has represented , that , to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity , including foreign entities (“ Funding Parties”) , with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the company shall , whether , directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party (“ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ; and

c) Based on our audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and according to the information and explanation provided to us by the management in this regard, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations made by the management under sub- clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. d) Final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in compliance with section 123 of Act, as applicable.

e) As required by the section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For Selvam & Suku,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No: 003701S

Sd/-

P. Nivetha

Partner

M. No. 268215

UDIN: 24268215BKGVKX7043

Date: 29/05/2024

Place: Chennai

ANNEXURE A

RESPONSIBILITIES FOR AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER “REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS” SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence reporting under sub clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management periodically. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion the verification is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company, and the nature of its business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination conducted by us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as PPE in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (ii) a) The company is involved in the business of rendering services and hence, no inventory is being maintained by the company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not either directly or indirectly , granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested , in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as of 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us no disputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other Statutory dues except for the service tax dues as per the table below have not been deposited on account of dispute:

(Amount in Lakhs)

NAME OF THE STATUTE NATURE OF THE DUES AMOUNT IN RS. PERIOD TO WHICH THE AMOUNT RELATES FORUM WHERE DISPUTE IS PENDING Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Dues 124.17 October 2015 till June 2017 Chennai CESTAT TOTAL 124.17

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Accordingly reporting under the para 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks and government during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix) (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to 3(xii) (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under Audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (c) and paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year and accordingly reporting under paragraph clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, Company has no on-going projects as specified in Schedule VII to the sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act and accordingly reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xx)(a) of the order is not Applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of the section 135 of the Act. Therefore, para 3 (xx)(b) of the order is not Applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary/Associate/ Joint Venture. Accordingly, there is no preparation of consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE C

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(F) UNDER “REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS” SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024.

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind As Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) (‘the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of Companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind As Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind As Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention (or) timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, (or) disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error (or) fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, (or) that the degree of compliance with the policies (or) procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on “the internal control with reference to standalone Ind As Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.

