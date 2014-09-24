iifl-logo-icon 1
Elnet Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

66.85
(-4.91%)
Sep 24, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

24.03

22.21

22.66

22.08

yoy growth (%)

8.2

-1.99

2.63

2.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.17

-1.11

-1.76

-1.67

As % of sales

4.9

5.01

7.78

7.57

Other costs

-8.52

-9.41

-7.91

-8.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.46

42.38

34.93

38.53

Operating profit

14.33

11.68

12.98

11.9

OPM

59.63

52.6

57.27

53.88

Depreciation

-3.87

-2.79

-3.29

-4.16

Interest expense

-0.86

-0.19

-0.2

0

Other income

5.08

3.66

2.62

2.05

Profit before tax

14.67

12.36

12.1

9.79

Taxes

-3.82

-3.33

-4.22

-3.35

Tax rate

-26.04

-26.95

-34.9

-34.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.84

9.03

7.87

6.44

Exceptional items

0

-0.03

-0.04

0

Net profit

10.84

8.99

7.83

6.44

yoy growth (%)

20.56

14.85

21.54

14.55

NPM

45.13

40.51

34.56

29.18

