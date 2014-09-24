Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
24.03
22.21
22.66
22.08
yoy growth (%)
8.2
-1.99
2.63
2.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.17
-1.11
-1.76
-1.67
As % of sales
4.9
5.01
7.78
7.57
Other costs
-8.52
-9.41
-7.91
-8.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.46
42.38
34.93
38.53
Operating profit
14.33
11.68
12.98
11.9
OPM
59.63
52.6
57.27
53.88
Depreciation
-3.87
-2.79
-3.29
-4.16
Interest expense
-0.86
-0.19
-0.2
0
Other income
5.08
3.66
2.62
2.05
Profit before tax
14.67
12.36
12.1
9.79
Taxes
-3.82
-3.33
-4.22
-3.35
Tax rate
-26.04
-26.95
-34.9
-34.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.84
9.03
7.87
6.44
Exceptional items
0
-0.03
-0.04
0
Net profit
10.84
8.99
7.83
6.44
yoy growth (%)
20.56
14.85
21.54
14.55
NPM
45.13
40.51
34.56
29.18
