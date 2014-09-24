Elnet Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
14.67
12.36
12.1
9.79
Depreciation
-3.87
-2.79
-3.29
-4.16
Tax paid
-3.82
-3.33
-4.22
-3.35
Working capital
-7.32
22.27
-16.54
4.6
Other operating items
Operating
-0.34
28.5
-11.95
6.88
Capital expenditure
9.96
2.31
-42.09
2.05
Free cash flow
9.61
30.81
-54.04
8.94
Equity raised
134.25
110.48
96.84
86.6
Investing
-4.93
0.67
0.23
4
Financing
8.52
8.52
8.52
8.52
Dividends paid
0
0.6
0.56
0.68
Net in cash
147.45
151.09
52.1
108.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.