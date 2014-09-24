iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elnet Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.85
(-4.91%)
Sep 24, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elnet Technologies Ltd

Elnet Technolog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

14.67

12.36

12.1

9.79

Depreciation

-3.87

-2.79

-3.29

-4.16

Tax paid

-3.82

-3.33

-4.22

-3.35

Working capital

-7.32

22.27

-16.54

4.6

Other operating items

Operating

-0.34

28.5

-11.95

6.88

Capital expenditure

9.96

2.31

-42.09

2.05

Free cash flow

9.61

30.81

-54.04

8.94

Equity raised

134.25

110.48

96.84

86.6

Investing

-4.93

0.67

0.23

4

Financing

8.52

8.52

8.52

8.52

Dividends paid

0

0.6

0.56

0.68

Net in cash

147.45

151.09

52.1

108.74

Elnet Technolog : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elnet Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.