Elnet Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

66.85
(-4.91%)
Sep 24, 2014

Elnet Technolog CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the 198th meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 (Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and other business related matters. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30, Schedule III, Part-A (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today (i.e., November 14, 2024) as detailed below: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Resignation of Mrs. Duraisamy Indumathi as Chief Financial Officer. 3. Appointment of Mr. D Srinivas Rao as Chief Financial Officer (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Recommend Final Dividend if any for Financial Year 2023-24 Board Approves Dividend 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Recommendation of Dividend 3. Change in Directorate (i.e., Appointment of Chairman and Non-Executive Additional Director) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 and other business-related matters. 1. Audited Financial Result for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 2. Change in Directorate 1. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 2. Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: has informed BSE that the 195th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 07 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023, and Limited Review issued by M/s. Selvam & Suku, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of our Company on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of the members of the Company by way of Special Resolution through Postal Ballot, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the reappointment for the second term w.e.f. March 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

