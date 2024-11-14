Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the 198th meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 (Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and other business related matters. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30, Schedule III, Part-A (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today (i.e., November 14, 2024) as detailed below: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Resignation of Mrs. Duraisamy Indumathi as Chief Financial Officer. 3. Appointment of Mr. D Srinivas Rao as Chief Financial Officer (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Recommend Final Dividend if any for Financial Year 2023-24 Board Approves Dividend 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Recommendation of Dividend 3. Change in Directorate (i.e., Appointment of Chairman and Non-Executive Additional Director) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 and other business-related matters. 1. Audited Financial Result for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 2. Change in Directorate 1. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 2. Change in Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024