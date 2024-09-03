1. Recommendation of Dividend The Board of Directors of our Company has recommended a final dividend on Equity shares @ 17.00% (i.e., Rs. 1.70 /- per Equity Share of Rs.10.00/- each) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Wednesday, September 18, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) The Company has fixed Tuesday, September 17, 2024 as the Cut-Off date (i.e., record date) for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members to receive dividend and to vote for 33rd Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)