|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Jul 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|1.7
|17
|Final
|1. Recommendation of Dividend The Board of Directors of our Company has recommended a final dividend on Equity shares @ 17.00% (i.e., Rs. 1.70 /- per Equity Share of Rs.10.00/- each) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Wednesday, September 18, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) The Company has fixed Tuesday, September 17, 2024 as the Cut-Off date (i.e., record date) for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members to receive dividend and to vote for 33rd Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.