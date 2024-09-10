iifl-logo-icon 1
Elnet Technologies Ltd AGM

66.85
(-4.91%)
Sep 24, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Elnet Technolog CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
In continuation to our earlier intimation dated September 03, 2024, related to Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Mean(OAVM) an addendum to the notice is being circulated electronically to the Members to whom Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting has been sent, in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 & Rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Corrigendum to the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the voting results along-with consolidated report of the Scrutinizer for the business transacted at 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. (IST), through Video Conference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)

