Ashiana Housing Ltd Share Price

362
(-0.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open367.7
  • Day's High379
  • 52 Wk High469
  • Prev. Close364.85
  • Day's Low359.4
  • 52 Wk Low 268
  • Turnover (lac)617.94
  • P/E119.89
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value75.46
  • EPS3.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,639
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Ashiana Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

367.7

Prev. Close

364.85

Turnover(Lac.)

617.94

Day's High

379

Day's Low

359.4

52 Week's High

469

52 Week's Low

268

Book Value

75.46

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,639

P/E

119.89

EPS

3.05

Divi. Yield

0.41

Ashiana Housing Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

11 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ashiana Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashiana Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.10%

Non-Promoter- 15.31%

Institutions: 15.31%

Non-Institutions: 23.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashiana Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.11

20.47

20.47

20.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

750.85

743.42

720.72

735.46

Net Worth

770.96

763.89

741.19

755.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

201.53

262.3

301.82

288.98

yoy growth (%)

-23.16

-13.09

4.44

-18.81

Raw materials

29.97

-48.13

-69.95

-24.36

As % of sales

14.87

18.34

23.17

8.42

Employee costs

-22.6

-24.78

-26.86

-26.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.08

-19.07

26.5

48.39

Depreciation

-8.52

-9.05

-8.04

-7.25

Tax paid

0.55

8.27

-8.82

-9.63

Working capital

-38.91

-25.64

68

72.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.16

-13.09

4.44

-18.81

Op profit growth

-161.8

-120.43

-29.47

-39.69

EBIT growth

-314.69

-113.47

-30.81

-39.03

Net profit growth

-112.87

-259.44

-54.38

-42.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

938.21

401.92

203.85

232.73

298.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

938.21

401.92

203.85

232.73

298.27

Other Operating Income

5.59

7.76

17.89

9.25

5.32

Other Income

22.72

15.5

11.85

17.33

13.73

Ashiana Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashiana Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vishal Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Ankur Gupta

Whole-time Director

Varun Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

NARAYAN ANAND

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitin Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Piyul Mukherjee

Independent Director

Krishna Suraj Moraje

Independent Director

Vinit Taneja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashiana Housing Ltd

Summary

Ashiana Housing Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited on June 25, 1986. The Company name got changed from Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited to Ashiana Housing Limited on June 21, 2007. The Company has been in the housing development sector for the last two decades and has created an impression as one of the most prominent real estate builder. Starting from Patna in 1979, established itself in Jamshedpur (1986) and Bhiwadi (1993), Ashiana stood the test of time for providing quality of construction, safety of investment and integrity of commitment. Ashiana Housing began its construction activities in Patna and later spread to Jamshedur. Since its inception in 1986, Ashiana Housing has built and delivered 2.8 million square feet of residential and commercial space to the clients. During 2001 the construction of the first & second phase of residential complex at Vasundhara Colony,Bhiwadi was completed.The Jamshedpur residential complex project is in progress and the construction of second phase is at advance stage and is likely to completed by second quarter of this financial year. The Bhiwadi Ashiana Gardens Project was completed and handing over is in process. The construction of third phase is in full swing is likel to be completed by December,2003. The company has also purchased a land measuring 30.5 Acres from Urban Improvement Trust,Alwar.In 2004, a new project, Ashiana Residency Greens comprising of 149 units wa
Company FAQs

What is the Ashiana Housing Ltd share price today?

The Ashiana Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹362 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd is ₹3639.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashiana Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashiana Housing Ltd is 119.89 and 4.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashiana Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashiana Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashiana Housing Ltd is ₹268 and ₹469 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashiana Housing Ltd?

Ashiana Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.08%, 3 Years at 27.71%, 1 Year at 31.67%, 6 Month at -16.16%, 3 Month at 13.75% and 1 Month at 16.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashiana Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashiana Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.11 %
Institutions - 15.32 %
Public - 23.58 %

