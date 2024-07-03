Summary

Ashiana Housing Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited on June 25, 1986. The Company name got changed from Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited to Ashiana Housing Limited on June 21, 2007. The Company has been in the housing development sector for the last two decades and has created an impression as one of the most prominent real estate builder. Starting from Patna in 1979, established itself in Jamshedpur (1986) and Bhiwadi (1993), Ashiana stood the test of time for providing quality of construction, safety of investment and integrity of commitment. Ashiana Housing began its construction activities in Patna and later spread to Jamshedur. Since its inception in 1986, Ashiana Housing has built and delivered 2.8 million square feet of residential and commercial space to the clients. During 2001 the construction of the first & second phase of residential complex at Vasundhara Colony,Bhiwadi was completed.The Jamshedpur residential complex project is in progress and the construction of second phase is at advance stage and is likely to completed by second quarter of this financial year. The Bhiwadi Ashiana Gardens Project was completed and handing over is in process. The construction of third phase is in full swing is likel to be completed by December,2003. The company has also purchased a land measuring 30.5 Acres from Urban Improvement Trust,Alwar.In 2004, a new project, Ashiana Residency Greens comprising of 149 units wa

