SectorRealty
Open₹367.7
Prev. Close₹364.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹617.94
Day's High₹379
Day's Low₹359.4
52 Week's High₹469
52 Week's Low₹268
Book Value₹75.46
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,639
P/E119.89
EPS3.05
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.11
20.47
20.47
20.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
750.85
743.42
720.72
735.46
Net Worth
770.96
763.89
741.19
755.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
201.53
262.3
301.82
288.98
yoy growth (%)
-23.16
-13.09
4.44
-18.81
Raw materials
29.97
-48.13
-69.95
-24.36
As % of sales
14.87
18.34
23.17
8.42
Employee costs
-22.6
-24.78
-26.86
-26.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.08
-19.07
26.5
48.39
Depreciation
-8.52
-9.05
-8.04
-7.25
Tax paid
0.55
8.27
-8.82
-9.63
Working capital
-38.91
-25.64
68
72.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.16
-13.09
4.44
-18.81
Op profit growth
-161.8
-120.43
-29.47
-39.69
EBIT growth
-314.69
-113.47
-30.81
-39.03
Net profit growth
-112.87
-259.44
-54.38
-42.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
938.21
401.92
203.85
232.73
298.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
938.21
401.92
203.85
232.73
298.27
Other Operating Income
5.59
7.76
17.89
9.25
5.32
Other Income
22.72
15.5
11.85
17.33
13.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vishal Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Ankur Gupta
Whole-time Director
Varun Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
NARAYAN ANAND
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitin Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Piyul Mukherjee
Independent Director
Krishna Suraj Moraje
Independent Director
Vinit Taneja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashiana Housing Ltd
Summary
Ashiana Housing Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited on June 25, 1986. The Company name got changed from Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited to Ashiana Housing Limited on June 21, 2007. The Company has been in the housing development sector for the last two decades and has created an impression as one of the most prominent real estate builder. Starting from Patna in 1979, established itself in Jamshedpur (1986) and Bhiwadi (1993), Ashiana stood the test of time for providing quality of construction, safety of investment and integrity of commitment. Ashiana Housing began its construction activities in Patna and later spread to Jamshedur. Since its inception in 1986, Ashiana Housing has built and delivered 2.8 million square feet of residential and commercial space to the clients. During 2001 the construction of the first & second phase of residential complex at Vasundhara Colony,Bhiwadi was completed.The Jamshedpur residential complex project is in progress and the construction of second phase is at advance stage and is likely to completed by second quarter of this financial year. The Bhiwadi Ashiana Gardens Project was completed and handing over is in process. The construction of third phase is in full swing is likel to be completed by December,2003. The company has also purchased a land measuring 30.5 Acres from Urban Improvement Trust,Alwar.In 2004, a new project, Ashiana Residency Greens comprising of 149 units wa
Read More
The Ashiana Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹362 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashiana Housing Ltd is ₹3639.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashiana Housing Ltd is 119.89 and 4.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashiana Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashiana Housing Ltd is ₹268 and ₹469 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashiana Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.08%, 3 Years at 27.71%, 1 Year at 31.67%, 6 Month at -16.16%, 3 Month at 13.75% and 1 Month at 16.38%.
