Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ashiana Housing Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Revenue recognition (refer note 8.1 to the standalone financial statements)

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from sale of residential units represents 97.07% of the total revenue from operations of the Company. Our audit procedures on Revenue recognition included the following: Revenue is recognised upon transfer of control of residential units to customers for an amount that reflects the consideration which the Company expects to receive in exchange for those units. The trigger for revenue recognition is normally upon satisfaction of performance obligation and the control thereof is transferred from the company to the buyer upon possession or upon issuance of letter for offer of possession ("deemed date of possession"). Evaluating that the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies are in line with the applicable accounting standards and their application to the key customer contracts including consistent application; Revenue recognition prior to completion of the project Sales cut-off procedures for determination of revenue in the correct reporting period; Due to the Companys projects being spread across different regions within the country and the competitive business environment, there is a risk that revenue could be overstated (for example, through premature revenue recognition i.e. Scrutinising all the revenue journal entries raised throughout the reporting period and comparing details of a sample of these journals, which met certain risk-based criteria, with relevant underlying documentation; recording revenue without receipt of approval from authorities or its intimation to the customers) or understated (for example, through improperly shifting revenues to a later period) in order to present consistent financial results. Since revenue recognition has direct impact on the Companys profitability, the element of management bias is likely to be involved. Conducting site visits during the year for selected projects to understand the scope and nature of the projects and to assess the progress of the projects; and Considered the adequacy of the disclosures in note 2.24 to the standalone financial statements in respect of the judgments taken in recognising revenue for residential units. In addition, we have the performed the following procedures: Discussing and challenging key management judgments in interpreting contractual terms including obtaining inhouse legal interpretations; Testing sample sales of units for projects with the underlying contracts, completion status and proceeds received from customers; and Identified and tested operating effectiveness of key controls around approvals of contracts, milestone billing, intimation of possession letters / intimation of receipt of occupation certificate and controls over collection from customers;

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

(A) As requird by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraphs B(vi) below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies ( Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of change in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has, to the extent ascertainable, disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer clause (d) and (e) of Note 12 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company does not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts which would impact its financial position;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

[c] Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause [a] and [b] above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has complied with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect to declaration and payment of dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the matters mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Nature of exception noted Details of exception CRM Software did not have audit trail feature The CRM software use by the company for maintaining customer Ledgers did not have an audit trail feature enabled, consequently, there was no audit trail maintained for transactions recorded with in this particular software for the whole year. Instances of accounting software maintained by a third party where we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature. The payroll management software used for maintenance of payroll records of the Company is operated by a third party software service provider. In the absence of any information on existence of audit trail (edit logs) for any direct changes made at the database level in that software, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year)

[C] With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, all the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at Balance sheet date, except the below property:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Amount in Crores) Held in the name of Whether Promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company) Office Space at Saket, New Delhi 3.76 Ridge View Construction Pvt. Ltd. No since 13th January 2007 Due to pending dues, of ground rent by the Developer (Ridge View Construction Pvt. Ltd.) to Delhi Development Authority, Delhi, execution of conveyance deed is pending

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at various intervals during the year using such procedures which, in our opinion, is reasonable and appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from bank on the basis of security of current assets and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements filed by the company with such bank are generally in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and no material deviation has been observed.

(iii) The company has made investments in the companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships during the year under review.

(a) The company has provided loan amounting to Rs. 907.90 lacs to a Joint Venture company and Rs. 10 lacs to a subsidiary company during the year under review.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantees or given any security during the year. Further, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, there is stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, and repayments are as per the schedule.

(d) There is no amount overdue for more than ninety days. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) There are no loan, advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the company has granted all its loan which are repayable on demand, the details of which is below:

Particulars Other than Related Parties Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advance in nature of loans - - - Repayable on Demand Nil 917.90 lakhs - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment Nil Nil Percentage of loans/ advances in na-ture of loans to the total loans Nil 100%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities made by the company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(vi) As certified by a Cost Accountant, the company has maintained cost records for the year under review, as prescribed under sub-section (1) of Section 148 to the extent applicable to the company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year under review for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except professional tax amounting to Rs. 2.62 Lacs

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs and cess, as applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following:

Name of the Statute Amount J ( in lacs) Relating to the year Forum where dispute pending Tamil Nadu VAT Act, 2006 21.61 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) Commercial Tax Rajasthan VAT Act 8.45 2018-19 Appellate Authority Rajasthan VAT Act 8.50 2019-20 Appellate Authority Rajasthan VAT Act 1.02 2020-21 Appellate Authority Goods and Services Tax Act 317.82 SCN- Tran1 (30.06.2017) Writ filed Goods and Services Tax Act 64.57 SCN- Tran1 (30.06.2017)/ OIO 30.12.22 Writ filed Goods and Services Tax Act 17.92 SCN- Tran1 (30.06.2017) Commissioner (Appeal) Goods and Services Tax Act 1.13 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeal) Goods and Services Tax Act 40.39 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeal) Goods and Services Tax Act 138.27 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeal) to be filed Goods and Services Tax Act 0.34 2018-19 Appellate Authority Finance Act- Service Tax 12.07 2014 to 2017 Commissioner (Appeal) Finance Act- Service Tax 9.37 April 2015 to March 2017 Commissioner (Appeal) Finance Act- Service Tax 6.70 Apr 2017 to June 2017 Commissioner (Appeal) Total 648.16

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year by the company in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any lender, financial institution, bank, government, or dues to debenture holder.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) On the basis of the examination of the books of accounts of the Company and according to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which such loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not pledged securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies for any loans raised during the year.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed during the year.

(b) No report has been filed by us under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-bower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting on clauses 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system, which in our opinion, is commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audits reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, company has not incurred cash losses during the year under review and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of overall examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, prima facie, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding the companys capability to meet its liabilities existing as on the date of the balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards companys Corporate Social Responsibility obligations in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, reporting on clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ashiana Housing Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

