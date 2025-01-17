Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.35
-9.98
5.04
-15.93
Op profit growth
-106.68
-138.09
-37.15
-40.4
EBIT growth
-210.3
-121.57
-35.53
-38.17
Net profit growth
-105.68
-319.44
-63.95
-42.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.35
-4.28
10.12
16.92
EBIT margin
3.84
-2.77
11.59
18.88
Net profit margin
0.71
-9.95
4.08
11.89
RoCE
1.09
-0.92
4.2
7.02
RoNW
0.05
-0.98
0.44
1.28
RoA
0.05
-0.82
0.37
1.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.17
-2.95
1.35
3.74
Dividend per share
0.4
0.3
0.25
0.25
Cash EPS
-0.7
-3.84
0.55
3.01
Book value per share
73.35
73.25
76.38
74.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
776.17
-16.72
85.25
41.14
P/CEPS
-188.35
-12.82
209.24
50.96
P/B
1.79
0.67
1.5
2.05
EV/EBIDTA
69.48
754.8
27.01
24.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
6.69
Tax payout
473.33
-41.59
-42.46
-21.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.58
32.89
26.07
28.02
Inventory days
1,026.2
747.67
682.62
742.5
Creditor days
-37.16
-21.42
-18.99
-21.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.03
0.62
-2.57
-5.08
Net debt / equity
-0.11
0.04
0.12
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-98.8
-2.36
2.89
1.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
12.38
-15.84
-20.72
-7.62
Employee costs
-14.32
-11.95
-10.98
-11.16
Other costs
-97.69
-76.48
-58.16
-64.28
