Ashiana Housing Ltd Key Ratios

342.95
(0.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.35

-9.98

5.04

-15.93

Op profit growth

-106.68

-138.09

-37.15

-40.4

EBIT growth

-210.3

-121.57

-35.53

-38.17

Net profit growth

-105.68

-319.44

-63.95

-42.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.35

-4.28

10.12

16.92

EBIT margin

3.84

-2.77

11.59

18.88

Net profit margin

0.71

-9.95

4.08

11.89

RoCE

1.09

-0.92

4.2

7.02

RoNW

0.05

-0.98

0.44

1.28

RoA

0.05

-0.82

0.37

1.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.17

-2.95

1.35

3.74

Dividend per share

0.4

0.3

0.25

0.25

Cash EPS

-0.7

-3.84

0.55

3.01

Book value per share

73.35

73.25

76.38

74.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

776.17

-16.72

85.25

41.14

P/CEPS

-188.35

-12.82

209.24

50.96

P/B

1.79

0.67

1.5

2.05

EV/EBIDTA

69.48

754.8

27.01

24.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

6.69

Tax payout

473.33

-41.59

-42.46

-21.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.58

32.89

26.07

28.02

Inventory days

1,026.2

747.67

682.62

742.5

Creditor days

-37.16

-21.42

-18.99

-21.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.03

0.62

-2.57

-5.08

Net debt / equity

-0.11

0.04

0.12

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

-98.8

-2.36

2.89

1.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

12.38

-15.84

-20.72

-7.62

Employee costs

-14.32

-11.95

-10.98

-11.16

Other costs

-97.69

-76.48

-58.16

-64.28

