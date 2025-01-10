Ashiana Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.11
20.47
20.47
20.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
750.85
743.42
720.72
735.46
Net Worth
770.96
763.89
741.19
755.93
Minority Interest
Debt
148.14
183.52
172.36
65.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.63
1.9
1.99
2.25
Total Liabilities
921.73
949.31
915.54
823.54
Fixed Assets
100.9
75.43
91.35
95.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
78.98
80.31
115.16
65.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.06
19.49
18.81
12.08
Networking Capital
554.65
661.38
595.27
526.45
Inventories
1,526.01
1,528.66
1,246.75
740.58
Inventory Days
1,341.29
Sundry Debtors
28.58
21.33
11.39
13.08
Debtor Days
23.68
Other Current Assets
385.68
284.14
215.5
224.36
Sundry Creditors
-48.3
-35.88
-23.91
-22.72
Creditor Days
41.14
Other Current Liabilities
-1,337.32
-1,136.87
-854.46
-428.85
Cash
182.16
112.71
94.95
124.22
Total Assets
921.75
949.32
915.54
823.54
