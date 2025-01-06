Ashiana Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.08
-19.07
26.5
48.39
Depreciation
-8.52
-9.05
-8.04
-7.25
Tax paid
0.55
8.27
-8.82
-9.63
Working capital
-38.91
-25.64
68
72.44
Other operating items
Operating
-43.8
-45.49
77.64
103.96
Capital expenditure
-28.85
15.14
7.1
41.08
Free cash flow
-72.65
-30.35
84.75
145.04
Equity raised
1,465.61
1,526.66
1,493
1,412.68
Investing
15.01
-58.38
-31.15
-25.04
Financing
-21.42
0.41
-1.89
44.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.55
Net in cash
1,386.55
1,438.34
1,544.71
1,580.23
