Ashiana Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

361.65
(-0.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.08

-19.07

26.5

48.39

Depreciation

-8.52

-9.05

-8.04

-7.25

Tax paid

0.55

8.27

-8.82

-9.63

Working capital

-38.91

-25.64

68

72.44

Other operating items

Operating

-43.8

-45.49

77.64

103.96

Capital expenditure

-28.85

15.14

7.1

41.08

Free cash flow

-72.65

-30.35

84.75

145.04

Equity raised

1,465.61

1,526.66

1,493

1,412.68

Investing

15.01

-58.38

-31.15

-25.04

Financing

-21.42

0.41

-1.89

44.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.55

Net in cash

1,386.55

1,438.34

1,544.71

1,580.23

