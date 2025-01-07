Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
201.53
262.3
301.82
288.98
yoy growth (%)
-23.16
-13.09
4.44
-18.81
Raw materials
29.97
-48.13
-69.95
-24.36
As % of sales
14.87
18.34
23.17
8.42
Employee costs
-22.6
-24.78
-26.86
-26.91
As % of sales
11.21
9.44
8.89
9.31
Other costs
-203.98
-197.35
-166.05
-182.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
101.21
75.23
55.01
63.14
Operating profit
4.92
-7.95
38.96
55.24
OPM
2.44
-3.03
12.9
19.11
Depreciation
-8.52
-9.05
-8.04
-7.25
Interest expense
-8.9
-13.49
-14.9
-11.45
Other income
15.58
11.43
10.48
11.85
Profit before tax
3.08
-19.07
26.5
48.39
Taxes
0.55
8.27
-8.82
-9.63
Tax rate
17.85
-43.36
-33.28
-19.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.63
-10.8
17.68
38.76
Exceptional items
0
-17.39
0
0
Net profit
3.63
-28.19
17.68
38.76
yoy growth (%)
-112.87
-259.44
-54.38
-42.22
NPM
1.8
-10.74
5.85
13.41
