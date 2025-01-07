iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashiana Housing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

364.95
(0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Housing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

201.53

262.3

301.82

288.98

yoy growth (%)

-23.16

-13.09

4.44

-18.81

Raw materials

29.97

-48.13

-69.95

-24.36

As % of sales

14.87

18.34

23.17

8.42

Employee costs

-22.6

-24.78

-26.86

-26.91

As % of sales

11.21

9.44

8.89

9.31

Other costs

-203.98

-197.35

-166.05

-182.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

101.21

75.23

55.01

63.14

Operating profit

4.92

-7.95

38.96

55.24

OPM

2.44

-3.03

12.9

19.11

Depreciation

-8.52

-9.05

-8.04

-7.25

Interest expense

-8.9

-13.49

-14.9

-11.45

Other income

15.58

11.43

10.48

11.85

Profit before tax

3.08

-19.07

26.5

48.39

Taxes

0.55

8.27

-8.82

-9.63

Tax rate

17.85

-43.36

-33.28

-19.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.63

-10.8

17.68

38.76

Exceptional items

0

-17.39

0

0

Net profit

3.63

-28.19

17.68

38.76

yoy growth (%)

-112.87

-259.44

-54.38

-42.22

NPM

1.8

-10.74

5.85

13.41

Ashiana Housing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashiana Housing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.