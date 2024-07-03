Ashiana Housing Ltd Summary

Ashiana Housing Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited on June 25, 1986. The Company name got changed from Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Limited to Ashiana Housing Limited on June 21, 2007. The Company has been in the housing development sector for the last two decades and has created an impression as one of the most prominent real estate builder. Starting from Patna in 1979, established itself in Jamshedpur (1986) and Bhiwadi (1993), Ashiana stood the test of time for providing quality of construction, safety of investment and integrity of commitment. Ashiana Housing began its construction activities in Patna and later spread to Jamshedur. Since its inception in 1986, Ashiana Housing has built and delivered 2.8 million square feet of residential and commercial space to the clients. During 2001 the construction of the first & second phase of residential complex at Vasundhara Colony,Bhiwadi was completed.The Jamshedpur residential complex project is in progress and the construction of second phase is at advance stage and is likely to completed by second quarter of this financial year. The Bhiwadi Ashiana Gardens Project was completed and handing over is in process. The construction of third phase is in full swing is likel to be completed by December,2003. The company has also purchased a land measuring 30.5 Acres from Urban Improvement Trust,Alwar.In 2004, a new project, Ashiana Residency Greens comprising of 149 units was launched at Jamshedpur. It acquired 9 acres (approx) land for setting up a new project named as Ashiana Woodland. It had acquired 23 acres(approx) land for a new residential project Ashiana Angan. Further, the Company acquired 27 acres (approx) land in Bhiwadi for setting up different residential projects.During the year 2006, company launched and sold entire 280 residential units of its flagship project Ashiana Greenhill. It entered into partnership with a Jaipur based real estate company and acquired 5 acres (approx) land at Jaipur for its project Ashiana Greenwood. Further, Ashiana Retirement Villages Ltd. a subsidiary company of Ashiana Housing & Finance (India) Ltd. formed a partnership with Jaipur based Manglam Group for development and sale of residential units on 18 acres (approx) land at Kalwar Road, Jaipur.In 2010, the Company completed the development of various projects including Ashiana Aangan Phase I (4,35,200 sq. ft.), Ashiana Aangan Phase II (4,35,200 sq. ft.), Ashiana Manglam (2,14,760 sq. ft.), Ashiana Amarbagh Phase I (1,47,700 sq. ft.).In 2012, the Company acquired 31 acres of land in Village Manpur Bhatawala in Jaipur and 10.13 acre land parcel with Bengal Shriram Hitech Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Shriram Properties Limited in Kolkata. In 2013, it acquired land parcel of 1.03 acres of land in Bhiwadi,Rajasthan, and launched comfort homes project consisting 4 & 5 BHK apartments with retail units having around 1.28 lakhs sq. ft. saleable area; acquired two land parcels of 5.67 acres and 4 acres in Neemrana, Rajasthan, and launched comfort homes project consisting 2 & 3 BHK apartments on 5.67 acres of land having around 4.20 lakhs sq. ft. saleable area; acquired development rights for 4.026 acres of land in Mango, Jamshedpur, and launched comfort homes project consisting 2 & 3 BHK apartments having around 4.69 lakhs sq. ft. saleable area.In 2013, the Company launched Phase V of Rangoli Gardens project in Jaipur (Rajasthan); completed Ashiana Brahmananda project in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), construction work of Marine Plaza Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) resumed; started handing over of units in phase I of Utsav project in Lavasa (Maharashtra) and launched phase II of Utsav Care Homes (Bhiwadi).In 2013-14, the Company launched Gulmohar Gardens comfort homes project in Jaipur (Rajasthan); launched Ashiana Town comfort homes project in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); commercial block in Phase -VII at Rangoli Gardens, Jaipur (Rajasthan); launched Ashiana Dwarka comfort homes project in Jodhpur (Rajasthan); Ashiana Navrang comfort homes project in Halol (Gujarat); launched two phases namely Leo and Orient in Ashiana Anantara Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and launched Vrinda Gardens comfort homes project in Jaipur (Rajasthan).In 2014-15, the Company launched a project in Halol called Ashiana Navrang; launched Ashiana Anmol project in Sohna near Gurgaon (Haryana); acquired 1.51 Hectares of residential land in Bhiwadi; launched Ashiana Umang comfort homes project in Jaipur (Rajasthan); launched Ashiana Surbhi comfort homes project in Bhiwadi; launched Ashiana Nirmay senior living project in Bhiwadi, (Rajasthan); launched Ashiana Anmol comfort homes project in Sohna (Gurgaon, Haryana); launched Ashiana Aangan Plaza, commercia project in Neemrana and launched Gulmohar Plaza commercial cum residential block project in Jaipur. It completed Treehouse Residences in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Ashiana Anantara-Taurus in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand); completed Rangoli Gardens-Phase 4, Partial Phase 5 and Phase 6 in Jaipur (Rajasthan).In 2015-16, the Company launched Phase-1 of project Ashiana Tarang comfort homes project in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); launched one phase namely Aries in Ashiana Anantara in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand); launched Phase-1 of Ashiana Shubham project senior living in Chennai (Tamil Nadu); launched Commercial block in Project Ashiana Town Plaza in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan).During the year 2016-17, Company completed Vrinda Gardens (Phase - I), Ashiana Umang (Phase-I) and Gulmohar Garden (Phase III & VI) in Jaipur, Ashiana Surbhi (Phase - I), Ashiana Town (Phase II & III), Ashiana Town Plaza in Bhiwadi, Ashiana Aangan Plaza in Neemrana, Dwarka (Phase - I) in Jodhpur, Ashiana Navrang (Phase - I & II) in Halol and Utsav Lavasa (Phase - III) in Pune.During the year 2017-18, the company completed Vrinda Gardens (Ph II), Ashiana Umang (Ph II & III) and Gulmohar Garden (Ph V & VA)in Jaipur, Ashiana Surbhi (Ph IV), Ashiana Nirmay (Ph I) in Bhiwadi, Ashiana Shubham (Ph I) in Chennai and Ashiana Anantara Aries in Jamshedpur. It launched Phase-II of project Ashiana Nirmay Senior Living in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); launched Phase-VIII at Gulmohar Gardens, Jaipur (Rajasthan); launched Phase-IIIB at Vrinda Gardens, Jaipur (Rajasthan); launched Phase-II at Ashiana Shubham, Chennai (Tamil Nadu); and launched Phase-III at Ashiana Navrang, Halol (Gujarat).In 2018-19, the Company completed projects in Ashiana Tarang (Phase-1) and Ashiana Surbhi (Phase-5) in Bhiwadi, Ashiana Dwarka (Phase-2) in Jodhpur, Gulmohar Gardens (Phase-7), Vrinda Gardens (Phase3A) in Jaipur. It launched Umang Phase-4, Jaipur and Shubham Phase-3, Chennai. During the period 2019-20, Kairav Developers Limited was incorporated on 03rd January, 2020 as Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company launched Ashiana Sehar (Phase-1) in Jamshedpur; launched Gulmohar Gardens Phase -IV in Jaipur; launched Ashiana Tarang (Phase 2) in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); Ashiana Dwarka (Phase III) in Jodhpur (Rajasthan); Ashiana Aditya (Phase I) in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand); Vrinda Gardens (Phase IV) in Jaipur, Rajasthan; Ashiana Nirmay (Phase - III) in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and Ashiana Amantran ( Phase 1 and Phase 2) in Jaipur (Rajasthan) in year 2020.In FY 2020-21, the Company launched Ashiana Shubham (Phase IV) in Chennai; Vrinda Gardens (Phase V) in Jaipur; Ashiana Umang Phase-V in Jaipur (Rajasthan); launched Gulmohar Gardens Saarthi shops in Jaipur; launched Ashiana Aditya (Phase II) at Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Ashiana Daksh, Phase III at Jaipur (Rajasthan).In FY 2021-22, the Company launched Ashiana Dwarka (Phase 4) in Jodhpur (Rajasthan); Ashiana Tarang (Phase 3) in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); Ashiana Nirmay (Phase 4) IN Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); Ashiana Anmol (Phase-2) in Gurugram (Haryana) and Ashiana Amantran (Phase 3) in Jaipur (Rajasthan).In 2023, the Company launched 10th residential project- Ashiana Ekansh in Jaipur; further launched 5 new projects launched acrossPune, Gurugram, Jaipur, Bhiwadi and Jamsehdpur.The Company launched Ashiana Amarah Ph-2 and Ph-3, Gurugram (Haryana); Ashiana Amodh, Talegaon (Pune); Ashiana Prakriti Ph-2, Jamshedpur:; Ashiana Shubham Ph-5, Chennai (Tamil Nadu); Ashiana Nitara, Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Ashiana Vatsalaya, Chennai in 2024.