|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|1.5
|75
|Final
|Submission of Outcome for Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 from 10:30 AM to 06:05 PM for consideration and approval of Annual Audited Financial Resundlts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith other items. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50/- @75% on face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share
