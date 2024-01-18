Submission of Outcome for Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 from 10:30 AM to 06:05 PM for consideration and approval of Annual Audited Financial Resundlts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith other items. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50/- @75% on face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share