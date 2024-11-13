|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|ASHIANA HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report and other annexures thereon and to decide on the issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024 along with annexures as mentioned in the documents attached Intimation for amendment in Articles of Association (AOA) as approved in the Board meeting held today on 13th November 2024, as per the details mentioned in the pdf attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|ASHIANA HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of the company to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 to consider discuss and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 apart from transacting other routine items. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th August 2024 as per the details mentioned in the document attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|ASHIANA HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the FY 2023-24 and to recommend dividend if any apart from transacting other routine items. Submission of Outcome for Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 from 10:30 AM to 06:05 PM for consideration and approval of Annual Audited Financial Resundlts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith other items. Submission of Outcome for Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 from 10:30 AM to 06:05 PM for consideration and approval of Annual Audited Financial Resundlts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith other items. Read less.. Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of certificate of unmodified opinion on the Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|This is to inform that in the Board Meeting of the company held today i.e. 08th May 2024, the Board of Directors re-constituted the Audit Committee by inducting Mr. Suraj Krishna Moraje, Independent Director of the company as member of the Committee. Accordingly, the new composition of the Audit Committee will be as mentioned in the pdf file attached.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|ASHIANA HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 apart from transacting other routine items. ASHIANA HOUSING LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Fund raising. Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 alongwith requisite annexures where the following matters were transacted: 1. Consideration and approval of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and 9 monthe ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Discussion and approval of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures/Bonds (secured) on Private Placement basis upto Rs. 125 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
