Ashiana Housing Ltd EGM

342.95
(0.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Ashiana Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Nov 202415 Jan 2025
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024 along with annexures as mentioned in the documents attached. Intimation for postponement of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company from originally fixed date on 27th December 2024 (Friday) to 15th January 2025 (Wednesday), due to unavoidable circumstances. The other details are mentioned in the document attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024) Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday , 15th January 2025 at 11:30 A.M (As per BSE Announcement dated on 24/12/2024) This is reference to the Notice of EGM dated 12th December 2024 , issued by the Company for the purpose (amongst others) of seeking members approval for the appointment of Independent Director - the Company has issued a corrigendum to Notice of EGM regarding amendment in Agenda No. 1 i.e. the appointment of Mr. Vinit Taneja (DIN :02647727) as independent director and approval of payment of remuneration to him (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025) Submission of Proceedings of 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the FY 2024-25 held on Wednesday, 15th of January, 2025 from 11:30 AM to 12:10 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)

