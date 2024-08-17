iifl-logo-icon 1
Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Share Price

1,892.05
(2.20%)
May 23, 2018|03:29:47 PM

Zandu Realty Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,940

Prev. Close

1,851.3

Turnover(Lac.)

35.21

Day's High

1,960

Day's Low

1,877

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.5

P/E

24.2

EPS

78.35

Divi. Yield

0

Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Zandu Realty Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zandu Realty Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:07 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 64.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zandu Realty Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.06

8.06

8.06

8.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

189.42

188.37

188.69

204.99

Net Worth

197.48

196.43

196.75

213.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

5.12

8.66

86.91

29.04

yoy growth (%)

-40.84

-90.02

199.27

0

Raw materials

-4.22

-7.55

-82.55

-4.77

As % of sales

82.4

87.1

94.99

16.45

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.3

-0.05

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

6.53

8.82

81.57

49.55

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.35

-1.77

-17.3

-11.11

Working capital

1.48

-5.71

-57.05

-22.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.84

-90.02

199.27

0

Op profit growth

9.49

12.42

-113.46

-729.75

EBIT growth

-28.56

-86.69

67.82

2,258.6

Net profit growth

-26.55

-89.03

67.24

2,751.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

203.63

187.11

164.13

Excise Duty

9.75

18.36

17.09

Net Sales

193.88

168.75

147.05

Other Operating Income

2.6

0.3

0

Other Income

6.34

3.91

4.73

Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zandu Realty Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ADITYA PODDAR

Director

ABHIJIT DATTA

Director

HARI MOHAN MARDA

Director

KARABI SENGUPTA

Director & CFO

SANDEEP JHUNJHUNWALA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zandu Realty Ltd Merged

Summary

Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is a manufacturer of ayurvedic health promoting products, chemicals and cosmetics. Using approximately 200 medicinal plants and their extracts, Zandu produces a range of over 300 health promoting products. The products are manufactured at several plants across India. Their manufacturing plants are located at Mumbai and Dongari in Maharashtra, Vapi in Gujarat and Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.The Company operates through two segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. Their products include ghritas, medical oils, churna, quath, tablets and pills. The company products are sold under the trade name ZANDU. Some of their brands include Zandu Balm, Zandu Pancharishta, Trishun, Chyavanprash, and Zandu Kesari-Jivan.Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd was incorporated in the year 1919 in Mumbai. The company went to public in the year 1920. In the year 1930, the company added allopathic medicines to their product line. In February 1989, Leopard Investments Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company.In the year 1995, the company set up a new manufacturing unit at Piparia in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. They also set up another unit at Medak in Hyderabad. In the year 1996, they entered into a joint venture with Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation for a vegetable plant-extraction project to manufacture glycyrrhiza extract. During the year 1998-99, the company set up a new manufacturing unit at Masat (Silvass
