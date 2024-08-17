Summary

Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is a manufacturer of ayurvedic health promoting products, chemicals and cosmetics. Using approximately 200 medicinal plants and their extracts, Zandu produces a range of over 300 health promoting products. The products are manufactured at several plants across India. Their manufacturing plants are located at Mumbai and Dongari in Maharashtra, Vapi in Gujarat and Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.The Company operates through two segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. Their products include ghritas, medical oils, churna, quath, tablets and pills. The company products are sold under the trade name ZANDU. Some of their brands include Zandu Balm, Zandu Pancharishta, Trishun, Chyavanprash, and Zandu Kesari-Jivan.Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd was incorporated in the year 1919 in Mumbai. The company went to public in the year 1920. In the year 1930, the company added allopathic medicines to their product line. In February 1989, Leopard Investments Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company.In the year 1995, the company set up a new manufacturing unit at Piparia in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. They also set up another unit at Medak in Hyderabad. In the year 1996, they entered into a joint venture with Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation for a vegetable plant-extraction project to manufacture glycyrrhiza extract. During the year 1998-99, the company set up a new manufacturing unit at Masat (Silvass

