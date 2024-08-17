Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Summary

Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is a manufacturer of ayurvedic health promoting products, chemicals and cosmetics. Using approximately 200 medicinal plants and their extracts, Zandu produces a range of over 300 health promoting products. The products are manufactured at several plants across India. Their manufacturing plants are located at Mumbai and Dongari in Maharashtra, Vapi in Gujarat and Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.The Company operates through two segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. Their products include ghritas, medical oils, churna, quath, tablets and pills. The company products are sold under the trade name ZANDU. Some of their brands include Zandu Balm, Zandu Pancharishta, Trishun, Chyavanprash, and Zandu Kesari-Jivan.Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd was incorporated in the year 1919 in Mumbai. The company went to public in the year 1920. In the year 1930, the company added allopathic medicines to their product line. In February 1989, Leopard Investments Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company.In the year 1995, the company set up a new manufacturing unit at Piparia in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. They also set up another unit at Medak in Hyderabad. In the year 1996, they entered into a joint venture with Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation for a vegetable plant-extraction project to manufacture glycyrrhiza extract. During the year 1998-99, the company set up a new manufacturing unit at Masat (Silvassa) to meet the increasing demand for their products. During the year 2003-04, the company won the first prize in the business summit/ exhibition organized by Central Bank of India. Also they bagged 2 first prizes, 1 third prize and 2 rolling tropies at Exhibition of Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers organized by BMC and Friends of Trees Authority. Leopard Investment Ltd ceased to be subsidiary of the company during the year.During the year 2004-05, the two products of the company namely Zandu Balm and Kesari Jivan were selected as Superbrands in India by Superbrands Organisation, London. In January 2004, the company received an award for Excellence in Brand Building.During the year 2005-06, the company started the new Ayurvedic Professional Division named Bhishag. During the year 2006-07, the company acquired 44.20% of the share capital of Zandu Chemicals Ltd. As a result, the company holds 93.84% interest in Zandu Chemicals Ltd. Thus, Zandu Chemicals Ltd became the subsidiary of the company.During the year 2007-08, the company set up a State of the Art manufacturing unit at Uttarakhand to improve the operational efficiency of the company. In October 2008, Emami Ltd acquired 22.82% interest in the company. As a result, Emami Ltd holds 50.33% interest in the company and became the holding company.During the year 2008-09, the company sold their investments in Zandu Chemicals Ltd. Thus Zandu Chemicals Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. During the first quarter of the financial year 2009-10, the company commenced their commercial production in Uttarakhand Unit.In June 2009, the company and Emami Ltd announced the de-merger of the realty undertaking of Emani Ltd into a separate company, namely Slick Properties Pvt Ltd to be renamed as Emami Infrastructure Ltd.