Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 98th Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

The performance of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 is summarised below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

1 Particulars 2016-17 2015-16 Revenue from Operations 512.73 866.79 Other Income* 1,168.12 1,454.03 Total Revenue 1,680.85 2,320.82 Total Expenses 1,027.34 1,438.59 Profit Before Tax 653.51 882.23 Tax Expense - Current tax 133.45 172.20 - Earlier Year Income Tax (Net) 2.31 5.12 Profit for the period 517.75 704.91 Transfer to General Reserve - - Profit Brought Forward from previous year 5,807.71 5,102.80 Net Surplus in the Statement of Profit & Loss 6,325.46 5,807.71

* Includes Rs. 412.40 Lakhs (Previous Year - Rs. 736.91 Lakhs) being proportionate transfer from Revaluation Reserve. DIVIDEND

In order to conserve existing resources of the Company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.

STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

In respect of Companys Project, "Zandu Sigma Estate" at Dadar, Mumbai, the Company has received Occupancy - Certificate ("OC") from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for Building IB. With this, construction of the Project is complete, save and except that OC for 2 units in Building 2 is still to be obtained. The Company has been able to sell substantial number of Units in the Project.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE

There has been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of this Report.

SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATE/JOINT VENTURE

Your Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the Notes to the Audited Financial Statements provided in this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions with Related Parties entered during the financial year by the Company were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. The particulars of material contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with Related Parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 prescribed under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure -1 hereto and forms part of this Report.

A policy on Materiality of and Dealing with Related Party Transactions have been devised by the Board of Directors and the same may be referred to, at the Companys website at the weblink: www.emamirealty.com/policy_zandu.php .

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not invited or accepted deposits from the public covered under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

M/s S. K. Agrawal & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 306033E), Statutory Auditors of the Company have been appointed by the members at the Annual General Meeting held on 9th September, 2015 to hold office for a period of 5 years subject to ratification by members annually. Accordingly, appointment of M/s S. K. Agrawal & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company is placed for ratification by the members. In this regard, the Company has received a certificate from the auditors to the effect that if they are re-appointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Auditors Report to the members for the year under review does not contain any qualification.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s MKB & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 is annexed herewith as Annexure - 2. The said Report does not contain any qualification.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

I. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

a. Statement on declaration given by Independent Directors under sub- section (7) of Section 149

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(l)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

b. Familiarization Programme undertaken for Independent Directors

The Independent Directors are familiarised with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. On appointment, the Independent Director is issued a Letter of Appointment setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and expected time commitments. Each newly appointed Independent Director is taken through a formal induction program on the Companys operations, marketing, finance and other important aspects. The Company Secretary briefs the Independent Directors about their ‘legal and regulatory responsibilities as a Director. The familiarization program is available on the Companys website under the weblink: www.emamirealty.com/policy_zandu.php .

II. NON- INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As per the provisions of Section 152(6)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sandeep Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 06433099) retires by rotation, and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. In view of his considerable experience and contribution to the Company, your Directors recommend his re-appointment.

III. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL ("KMP")

There is no change in the office of KMP during the financial year 2016-17.

MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, five Board Meetings were held, details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

MEETINGS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As required under Regulation 25(3) of the Listing Regulations read with the Code for Independent Directors under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 10th February, 2017 wherein the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was reviewed. The Independent Directors at their meeting also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board of Directors of the Company.

STATEMENT OF PARTICULARS OF APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The statement of particulars as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is enclosed as Annexure - 3 to this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the Company is in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing particulars of employees as required by the said Rules is provided in Annexure - 3 of this Report. Having regard to the provisions of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection at the corporate office of the Company during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished on request.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, all companies having net worth of Rs. 500 Crores or more, or turnover of Rs. 1,000 Crores or more, or a net profit of Rs. 5 Crores or more during any of the three preceding financial years are required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") Committee of the Board comprising of three or more directors, at least one of whom shall be an Independent Director and such company shall spend at least 2% of the average net profit of the companys three immediately preceding financial years in pursuance of its CSR Policy. Accordingly, in compliance with above, your Company has a CSR Committee.

The Annual Report on CSR as required under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure - 4 to this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, the Directors hereby confirm that:-

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017, the applicable accounting standards, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts of the Company on a going concern basis;

(v) the Directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A Report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 is presented in separate sections, forming part of this Report.

CFO CERTIFICATION

As required by Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations, the CFO certification has been submitted to the Board and a copy thereof is contained elsewhere in this Annual Report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with its size, requirement and the nature of operations. The Companys system of internal control has been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regard to maintenance of proper accounting controls, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, compliance with regulations and for ensuring reliability of financial reporting.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has in place adequate financial controls commensurate with its size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has policies and procedures in place to properly and efficiently conduct its business, safeguard its assets, detect fraud and errors, maintain accuracy and completeness of accounting records and prepare financial records in a timely and reliable manner.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations read with Guidance Note issued by SEBI, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee evaluated the performance of all Directors on criteria such as qualification, level of governance in meetings, preparedness for the meeting, experience, knowledge and competence, fulfilment of functions, ability to function as a team, initiative, availability and attendance, integrity, adherence to the code of conduct, etc. Independent Directors were additionally evaluated on criteria like independence of views and judgement and the Chairman of the Board was additionally evaluated on criteria like effectiveness of leadership and ability to steer the meeting, impartiality, commitment and ability to keep shareholders interest in mind. The Independent Directors of the Company in their separate meeting, reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and of the Chairperson of the Company.

The Board, after taking into consideration the evaluation exercise carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and by the Independent Directors, carried out an evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees. The individual performance of all Directors (including the Independent Directors) was also carried out by the entire Board (excluding the Director being evaluated).

The Directors expressed their satisfaction over the evaluation process and results thereof.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report. There has been no instance where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE .

The composition and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Policy of the Company on appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of Companies Act, 2013, is appended as Annexure - 5 to this Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has formed a Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism as required under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. A Vigil (Whistle Blower) mechanism provides a channel to the employees and Directors to report to the management concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Code of Conduct or Policy. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization

of employees and Directors to avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The said policy may be referred to, at the Companys website under the weblink: www. emamirealty.com/policy_zandu.php.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a defined Risk Management framework to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

The Risk Management Policy provides for identification of risk, its assessment and procedures to minimize risk. The policy is periodically reviewed to ensure that the executive management controls the risk as per decided policy.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

Extract of the Annual Return as on the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 in Form MGT-9 is annexed hereto as Annexure - 6 and forms a part of this Report.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company is committed to provide a work environment which ensures that every woman employee is treated with dignity, respect and equality. There is zero-tolerance towards sexual harassment and any act of sexual harassment invites serious disciplinary action.

The Company has established a policy against sexual harassment for its employees. The policy allows every employee to freely report any such act and prompt action will be taken thereon. The Policy lays down severe punishment for any such act. Further, your Directors state that during the year under review, there was no case of sexual harassment reported to the Company pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNALS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS &

OUTGO AS PER SECTION 134 (3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

A. The operations of the Company are not energy intensive as the Company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity and hence reporting under this does not arise.

B. No technology has been developed and / or imported by way of foreign collaboration.

C. During the year, the Company has had "nil" foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND •.

There is no amount lying unpaid/unclaimed with the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to extend their thanks and appreciation for the valuable and continued support received from the Shareholders, Companys Employees, Bankers, Central and State Government Authorities, Stock Exchange(s), Depositories and all other Stakeholders for the growth of the organization.