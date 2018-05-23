Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
6.53
8.82
81.57
49.55
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.35
-1.77
-17.3
-11.11
Working capital
1.48
-5.71
-57.05
-22.01
Other operating items
Operating
6.65
1.33
7.22
16.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
6.65
1.33
7.22
16.42
Equity raised
372.61
370.01
329.4
359.85
Investing
42.28
4.88
10
33.7
Financing
11.4
-35
35
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
432.95
341.23
381.63
409.98
