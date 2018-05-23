iifl-logo-icon 1
Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1,892.05
(2.20%)
May 23, 2018|03:29:47 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

6.53

8.82

81.57

49.55

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.35

-1.77

-17.3

-11.11

Working capital

1.48

-5.71

-57.05

-22.01

Other operating items

Operating

6.65

1.33

7.22

16.42

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

6.65

1.33

7.22

16.42

Equity raised

372.61

370.01

329.4

359.85

Investing

42.28

4.88

10

33.7

Financing

11.4

-35

35

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

432.95

341.23

381.63

409.98

