Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
8.06
8.06
8.06
8.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
189.42
188.37
188.69
204.99
Net Worth
197.48
196.43
196.75
213.05
Minority Interest
Debt
11.4
0
35
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
208.88
196.43
231.75
213.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
182.37
140.09
135.21
125.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.47
56.3
93.19
84.4
Inventories
9.92
14.14
21.69
104.25
Inventory Days
706.18
595.42
91.09
1,310.3
Sundry Debtors
0
3.15
3.36
4.57
Debtor Days
0
132.64
14.11
57.43
Other Current Assets
16.98
40.04
68.73
31.62
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-1.03
-0.59
-56.04
Cash
0.06
0.04
3.36
3.44
Total Assets
208.9
196.43
231.76
213.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.