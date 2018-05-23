iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

1,892.05
(2.20%)
May 23, 2018|03:29:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zandu Realty Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.06

8.06

8.06

8.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

189.42

188.37

188.69

204.99

Net Worth

197.48

196.43

196.75

213.05

Minority Interest

Debt

11.4

0

35

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

208.88

196.43

231.75

213.05

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

182.37

140.09

135.21

125.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

26.47

56.3

93.19

84.4

Inventories

9.92

14.14

21.69

104.25

Inventory Days

706.18

595.42

91.09

1,310.3

Sundry Debtors

0

3.15

3.36

4.57

Debtor Days

0

132.64

14.11

57.43

Other Current Assets

16.98

40.04

68.73

31.62

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.43

-1.03

-0.59

-56.04

Cash

0.06

0.04

3.36

3.44

Total Assets

208.9

196.43

231.76

213.05

Zandu Realty Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Zandu Realty Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.