Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
5.12
8.66
86.91
29.04
yoy growth (%)
-40.84
-90.02
199.27
0
Raw materials
-4.22
-7.55
-82.55
-4.77
As % of sales
82.4
87.1
94.99
16.45
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.3
-0.05
0
As % of sales
5.97
3.49
0.05
0
Other costs
-4.31
-4.21
-7.32
-1.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.22
48.62
8.42
6.21
Operating profit
-3.72
-3.39
-3.02
22.45
OPM
-72.6
-39.22
-3.47
77.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-1.42
-2.31
-2.15
-0.34
Other income
11.68
14.54
86.75
27.43
Profit before tax
6.53
8.82
81.57
49.55
Taxes
-1.35
-1.77
-17.3
-11.11
Tax rate
-20.77
-20.09
-21.2
-22.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.17
7.04
64.27
38.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.17
7.04
64.27
38.43
yoy growth (%)
-26.55
-89.03
67.24
2,751.12
NPM
100.97
81.32
73.95
132.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.