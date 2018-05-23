iifl-logo-icon 1
Zandu Realty Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1,892.05
(2.20%)
May 23, 2018|03:29:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

5.12

8.66

86.91

29.04

yoy growth (%)

-40.84

-90.02

199.27

0

Raw materials

-4.22

-7.55

-82.55

-4.77

As % of sales

82.4

87.1

94.99

16.45

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.3

-0.05

0

As % of sales

5.97

3.49

0.05

0

Other costs

-4.31

-4.21

-7.32

-1.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.22

48.62

8.42

6.21

Operating profit

-3.72

-3.39

-3.02

22.45

OPM

-72.6

-39.22

-3.47

77.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-1.42

-2.31

-2.15

-0.34

Other income

11.68

14.54

86.75

27.43

Profit before tax

6.53

8.82

81.57

49.55

Taxes

-1.35

-1.77

-17.3

-11.11

Tax rate

-20.77

-20.09

-21.2

-22.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.17

7.04

64.27

38.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.17

7.04

64.27

38.43

yoy growth (%)

-26.55

-89.03

67.24

2,751.12

NPM

100.97

81.32

73.95

132.34

