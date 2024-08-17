iifl-logo-icon 1
NRC Ltd Share Price

3.7
(1.37%)
Sep 15, 2014|12:00:00 AM

NRC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.6

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

3.7

Day's Low

3.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.78

P/E

1.9

EPS

1.92

Divi. Yield

0

NRC Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NRC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NRC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:59 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.78%

Non-Promoter- 4.31%

Institutions: 4.31%

Non-Institutions: 48.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NRC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,563.83

1,505.82

1,448.92

1,082.46

Preference Capital

7.89

7.69

0

0

Reserves

-1,086.39

-1,097.01

-1,161.08

-868.32

Net Worth

485.33

416.5

287.84

214.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.36

-10.69

-3.79

-4.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-6.71

-14.2

-7.48

-11.58

Depreciation

-3.82

-3.82

-3.81

-3.8

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.21

0

0

Working capital

-1.31

-0.88

-3.31

-4.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-31.81

71.57

-1.07

-30.47

EBIT growth

-52.73

89.75

-35.37

-52.93

Net profit growth

-53.35

59.18

-21.77

-52.93

No Record Found

View Annually Results

NRC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NRC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arun Hagamilal Jain

Director

Gouri Prasad Goenka

Chief Financial Officer

Mahavir Chandra Nalwaya

Director

Savita Laxmipathy Acharya

Director

Rasika Manohar Nakhawa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NRC Ltd

Summary

NRC (formerly National Rayon Corporation) belongs to the G P Goenka Group (Duncans). Originally promoted by Chinai & Company, NRC was incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.46. It commenced commercial production of rayon yarn in Mar.51, caustic soda in Mar.55 and nylon tyre cord in 1975. Due to labour unrest, the company was forced to suspend operations followed by a lock-out from Jan.83 to Mar.83 and again from Nov.83 to May 85. In Nov.84, G P Goenka took over the company with the immediate task of re-starting the operations and rehabilitation of the company. All the plants of the company restarted in Aug.85. Due to continuous losses suffered by the company from 1983 onwards, it became a sick unit under the BIFR. With the implementation of the BIFR rehabilitation scheme, the net worth of the company became positive, and the BIFR discharged NRC in Jan.94 from its purview. In Mar.94, the company offered rights to part-finance modernisation and upgradation of its rayon and nylon plants to improve quality and increase productivity. The caustic soda plant has also been expanded based on membrane cell technology. The company changed its name to the present one in Aug.94. The scheme of amalgamation of Stage Investments with the company was sanctioned by the high courts of Bombay and Calcutta. During 1996-97, company has completed a modernisation of De-bottlenecking of its Nylon Cord and Caustic Soda Plant. Due to frequent hike in the power tariff and deterioration in the q
