NRC Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,563.83
1,505.82
1,448.92
1,082.46
Preference Capital
7.89
7.69
0
0
Reserves
-1,086.39
-1,097.01
-1,161.08
-868.32
Net Worth
485.33
416.5
287.84
214.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.55
1.6
0
0
Total Liabilities
486.88
418.1
287.84
214.14
Fixed Assets
417.21
351.62
204.39
162.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-28.22
-28.27
-49.51
-48.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.04
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
73.73
70.77
62.45
62.95
Sundry Creditors
-98.72
-98.44
-103.68
-106.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.27
-0.6
-8.27
-4.19
Cash
97.88
94.74
132.96
100.17
Total Assets
486.87
418.09
287.84
214.14
