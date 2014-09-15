iifl-logo-icon 1
NRC Ltd Balance Sheet

3.7
(1.37%)
Sep 15, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,563.83

1,505.82

1,448.92

1,082.46

Preference Capital

7.89

7.69

0

0

Reserves

-1,086.39

-1,097.01

-1,161.08

-868.32

Net Worth

485.33

416.5

287.84

214.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.55

1.6

0

0

Total Liabilities

486.88

418.1

287.84

214.14

Fixed Assets

417.21

351.62

204.39

162.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-28.22

-28.27

-49.51

-48.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.04

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

73.73

70.77

62.45

62.95

Sundry Creditors

-98.72

-98.44

-103.68

-106.98

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.27

-0.6

-8.27

-4.19

Cash

97.88

94.74

132.96

100.17

Total Assets

486.87

418.09

287.84

214.14

