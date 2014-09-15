NRC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-6.71
-14.2
-7.48
-11.58
Depreciation
-3.82
-3.82
-3.81
-3.8
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.21
0
0
Working capital
-1.31
-0.88
-3.31
-4.29
Other operating items
Operating
-11.86
-19.13
-14.61
-19.67
Capital expenditure
0.01
-368.44
0
0.03
Free cash flow
-11.84
-387.57
-14.61
-19.64
Equity raised
-918.44
-902.58
-888.21
-787.13
Investing
-8.1
0.76
-1.58
0
Financing
154.74
92.98
87.46
83.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-783.64
-1,196.42
-816.94
-722.92
