NRC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.7
(1.37%)
Sep 15, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR NRC Ltd

NRC Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-6.71

-14.2

-7.48

-11.58

Depreciation

-3.82

-3.82

-3.81

-3.8

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.21

0

0

Working capital

-1.31

-0.88

-3.31

-4.29

Other operating items

Operating

-11.86

-19.13

-14.61

-19.67

Capital expenditure

0.01

-368.44

0

0.03

Free cash flow

-11.84

-387.57

-14.61

-19.64

Equity raised

-918.44

-902.58

-888.21

-787.13

Investing

-8.1

0.76

-1.58

0

Financing

154.74

92.98

87.46

83.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-783.64

-1,196.42

-816.94

-722.92

QUICKLINKS FOR NRC Ltd

