NRC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.7
(1.37%)
Sep 15, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.36

-10.69

-3.79

-4.47

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-5.08

-6.1

-5.99

-5.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-11.45

-16.79

-9.79

-9.89

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-3.82

-3.82

-3.81

-3.8

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

8.56

6.42

6.11

2.12

Profit before tax

-6.71

-14.2

-7.48

-11.58

Taxes

-0.01

-0.21

0

0

Tax rate

0.21

1.53

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.72

-14.42

-7.48

-11.58

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.57

0

Net profit

-6.72

-14.42

-9.05

-11.58

yoy growth (%)

-53.35

59.18

-21.77

-52.93

NPM

0

0

0

0

