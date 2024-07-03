Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹66.25
Prev. Close₹69.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹66.25
Day's Low₹65.96
52 Week's High₹129
52 Week's Low₹63.22
Book Value₹104.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.14
179.42
196.68
193.59
Net Worth
117.46
185.74
203
199.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.76
47.78
28.52
32.51
yoy growth (%)
14.6
67.52
-12.29
-74.8
Raw materials
53.54
71.31
102.57
14.56
As % of sales
97.77
149.25
359.64
44.79
Employee costs
-4.48
-6.17
-4.8
-5.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.43
-18.95
-7.06
-0.1
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.38
-0.55
-0.57
Tax paid
-1.61
5.12
2.62
0.24
Working capital
47.36
195.38
80.84
44.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.6
67.52
-12.29
-74.8
Op profit growth
-137.05
179.56
12.68
-146.83
EBIT growth
-163.5
180.16
11,902.29
-100.2
Net profit growth
-120.39
211
-3,207.33
-99.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
27.55
63.5
54.86
47.95
47.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.55
63.5
54.86
47.95
47.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.29
2.04
4.31
4
3.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rohitashwa Poddar
Independent Director
Uma Shankar Sharda
Independent Director
Ravindra Nemichand Kala
Independent Director
Nishi Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vimal Tank
Independent Director
Suman Kumar Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Headed by a first-generation entrepreneur, Dipak K. Poddar, Housing & Development Limited was incorporated in June 28, 1982. The Company is engaged in real estate construction, development and other related activities. Poddar Group is one of the Pioneer in affordable housing real estate companies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Company has leveraged its rich family legacy and business experience to service the housing needs of mid and lower-income segment of the society and has delivered more than 5000 apartments. In Jul.92, the company created a record by a bonus issue of 13.5 : 1. The company set up a 100% EOU at Thane, which commenced production in 1993. In 1994, it diversified into setting up a texturising yarn unit at Silvassa. Commercial production of phase-I commenced in Jan.95 and that of phase-II commenced in Mar.95. It also commissioned a new unit at Saki Naka, Bombay, for the manufacture of cotton knits with a capacity of 600,000 pcs pa.In 1995-96, the company earned a foreign exchange of Rs 18.63 cr.During 1996-97, foreign exchange earned by the company is worth Rs. 12.05 cr.The garment division of the company continued to make good profits during the year 1999-2000, although the operations of the Textile Division was suspended.The Real Estate Division of the Company commenced operations during the year 2008. The Company sold investments in Gopi Resorts Pvt. Ltd. with 100 acres land bank and Gopi Resorts Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of t
The Poddar Housing & Development Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd is ₹47.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd is 0 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poddar Housing & Development Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd is ₹63.22 and ₹129 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.76%, 3 Years at -29.83%, 1 Year at -48.02%, 6 Month at -21.83%, 3 Month at -7.29% and 1 Month at 3.92%.
