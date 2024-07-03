iifl-logo-icon 1
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Share Price

65.96
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.25
  • Day's High66.25
  • 52 Wk High129
  • Prev. Close69.44
  • Day's Low65.96
  • 52 Wk Low 63.22
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value104.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

66.25

Prev. Close

69.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.94

Day's High

66.25

Day's Low

65.96

52 Week's High

129

52 Week's Low

63.22

Book Value

104.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Nov, 2023

30 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:02 PM
Mar-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.02%

Non-Promoter- 1.11%

Institutions: 1.11%

Non-Institutions: 45.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.14

179.42

196.68

193.59

Net Worth

117.46

185.74

203

199.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.76

47.78

28.52

32.51

yoy growth (%)

14.6

67.52

-12.29

-74.8

Raw materials

53.54

71.31

102.57

14.56

As % of sales

97.77

149.25

359.64

44.79

Employee costs

-4.48

-6.17

-4.8

-5.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.43

-18.95

-7.06

-0.1

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.38

-0.55

-0.57

Tax paid

-1.61

5.12

2.62

0.24

Working capital

47.36

195.38

80.84

44.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.6

67.52

-12.29

-74.8

Op profit growth

-137.05

179.56

12.68

-146.83

EBIT growth

-163.5

180.16

11,902.29

-100.2

Net profit growth

-120.39

211

-3,207.33

-99.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

27.55

63.5

54.86

47.95

47.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.55

63.5

54.86

47.95

47.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.29

2.04

4.31

4

3.23

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rohitashwa Poddar

Independent Director

Uma Shankar Sharda

Independent Director

Ravindra Nemichand Kala

Independent Director

Nishi Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vimal Tank

Independent Director

Suman Kumar Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Poddar Housing & Development Ltd

Summary

Headed by a first-generation entrepreneur, Dipak K. Poddar, Housing & Development Limited was incorporated in June 28, 1982. The Company is engaged in real estate construction, development and other related activities. Poddar Group is one of the Pioneer in affordable housing real estate companies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Company has leveraged its rich family legacy and business experience to service the housing needs of mid and lower-income segment of the society and has delivered more than 5000 apartments. In Jul.92, the company created a record by a bonus issue of 13.5 : 1. The company set up a 100% EOU at Thane, which commenced production in 1993. In 1994, it diversified into setting up a texturising yarn unit at Silvassa. Commercial production of phase-I commenced in Jan.95 and that of phase-II commenced in Mar.95. It also commissioned a new unit at Saki Naka, Bombay, for the manufacture of cotton knits with a capacity of 600,000 pcs pa.In 1995-96, the company earned a foreign exchange of Rs 18.63 cr.During 1996-97, foreign exchange earned by the company is worth Rs. 12.05 cr.The garment division of the company continued to make good profits during the year 1999-2000, although the operations of the Textile Division was suspended.The Real Estate Division of the Company commenced operations during the year 2008. The Company sold investments in Gopi Resorts Pvt. Ltd. with 100 acres land bank and Gopi Resorts Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of t
Company FAQs

What is the Poddar Housing & Development Ltd share price today?

The Poddar Housing & Development Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd is ₹47.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd is 0 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poddar Housing & Development Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd is ₹63.22 and ₹129 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd?

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.76%, 3 Years at -29.83%, 1 Year at -48.02%, 6 Month at -21.83%, 3 Month at -7.29% and 1 Month at 3.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Poddar Housing & Development Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.03 %
Institutions - 1.12 %
Public - 45.86 %

