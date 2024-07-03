Summary

Headed by a first-generation entrepreneur, Dipak K. Poddar, Housing & Development Limited was incorporated in June 28, 1982. The Company is engaged in real estate construction, development and other related activities. Poddar Group is one of the Pioneer in affordable housing real estate companies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Company has leveraged its rich family legacy and business experience to service the housing needs of mid and lower-income segment of the society and has delivered more than 5000 apartments. In Jul.92, the company created a record by a bonus issue of 13.5 : 1. The company set up a 100% EOU at Thane, which commenced production in 1993. In 1994, it diversified into setting up a texturising yarn unit at Silvassa. Commercial production of phase-I commenced in Jan.95 and that of phase-II commenced in Mar.95. It also commissioned a new unit at Saki Naka, Bombay, for the manufacture of cotton knits with a capacity of 600,000 pcs pa.In 1995-96, the company earned a foreign exchange of Rs 18.63 cr.During 1996-97, foreign exchange earned by the company is worth Rs. 12.05 cr.The garment division of the company continued to make good profits during the year 1999-2000, although the operations of the Textile Division was suspended.The Real Estate Division of the Company commenced operations during the year 2008. The Company sold investments in Gopi Resorts Pvt. Ltd. with 100 acres land bank and Gopi Resorts Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of t

